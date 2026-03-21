Panthers' Jaelan Phillips criticism is loud but the real story is being missed

The offseason has been immensely kind to the Carolina Panthers. The roster is in better shape than it was coming into free agency, with key depth players re-signed across the board, providing flexibility for general manager Dan Morgan's draft approach.

On the first day of legal tampering, the Panthers signed edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to a four-year, $120 million contract, along with top free agent linebacker Devin Lloyd, who signed on for a three-year, $45 million deal. Yet, while much praise has gone toward the Lloyd signing, narratives continue to swirl online around Phillips as a player and his potential impact.

What many fail to realize is that the narratives are missing the point entirely about why the Panthers made such a move, as one article attempted to navigate.

Carolina Panthers made a big commitment to Jaelan Phillips, which was absolutely necessary

Earlier in the week, Alex Kay of The Bleacher Report shared an article on the biggest reactions from the first week of NFL free agency, one of which was Phillips' signing and whether or not it was worth the cost.

Fair points were made. Phillips played in just 13 of a possible 36 games from 2023 to 2024, recorded just five sacks this past season with the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles, and has a serious injury history dating back to his college days. As a result, Kay called the Panthers' investment a gamble, and it's not hard to see why.

"[Jaelan] Phillips banked more cash on his deal than fellow edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, an All-Pro as recently as the 2024 season, while having less sacks in his career (28.5) than Hendrickson amassed during a recent two-season stretch between 2023-24 (35). Even though Phillips is a half-decade younger and has more upside at this stage of their respective careers, it's not easy to become a player of Hendrickson's caliber.

"Phillips was good at creating pressure—he tied Myles Garrett with 50 last season—last year, but struggled to turn those opportunities into sacks, converting only 10 percent in 2025."

All of these points are fair criticisms of the move. However, it misses the point of why Morgan signed the 26-year-old free-agent pass rusher in the first place.

Phillips had one of the best pressure rates in the entire league last season— over 18 percent — and was a pure disruptor in all phases, especially as a run defender. His play style and skill set, along with his experience playing for Vic Fangio's defenses throughout his career, make him a perfect fit for Ejiro Evero's system.

The former Miami Hurricanes standout offers something the Panthers have not been able to replicate since trading Brian Burns. Phillips has the consistency to win one-on-one matchups against setting offensive tackles or guards. He is a dangerous looper, making him incredibly disruptive against the pass, something Carolina has not had in a long time.

Yes, there are risks involved in this signing, as there are with any free-agent signing. Even so, Phillips was going to be overpaid, as any big-ticket player in free agency does.

The Panthers have themselves their No. 1 pass rusher, even if it isn't an elite player.