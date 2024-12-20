Carolina Panthers linked with daring raid on division rival in 2025 free agency

One of the biggest positives to emerge from another disappointing campaign for the Carolina Panthers represents a sound foundation from which to build.

The offensive line went from an area of weakness to arguably the team's biggest stretch. However, general manager Dan Morgan cannot rest on his laurels heading into another important offseason for the franchise in 2025.

There is one potential complication that must be addressed. The center spot comes with uncertainty attached next season. Much will depend on Austin Corbett's status, who's out of contract next spring and on injured reserve with a torn bicep. If the Panthers decide to start fresh, acquiring a veteran in free agency seems like a realistic avenue of pursuit.

Going down the draft route is another possibility. That said, an experienced presence will be needed if those in power decide to keep faith with quarterback Bryce Young entering a critical Year 3 of his professional career.

Carolina Panthers linked with free-agent move for center Drew Dalman

This was a topic discussed by Matt Holder from The Bleacher Report. The analyst thought a daring raid on the division rival Atlanta Falcons for Drew Dalman is worth considering if the veteran tests the market. This need becomes even greater if Corbett, Brady Christensen, and Cade Mays all depart next spring.

"Carolina has done a good job of revamping its offensive line, but the unit still has a hole to fill at center. Plus, Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen are unrestricted free agents while Cade Mays is a restricted free agent, so the team will need options at the position regardless. Dalman has been banged up for the majority of this fall but has been a good player when on the field and in the past. The 26-year-old will likely be the top center available on the open market and it would be nice to steal him away from a division rival." Matt Holder, The Bleacher Report

Dalman's been one of the league's best centers this season. He's a dominant run blocker and an exceptional communicator pre-snap. There are some lapses in pass protection, but he's technically sound and ascending at just 26 years old.

Acquiring someone like Dalman wouldn't be cheap. Things are tight on the money side of things for Carolina depending on what contract restructures and early releases come to light. Whether those in power could free up enough cash to go after the former Stanford Cardinal without jeopardizing their chances to fortify other needs is debatable.

The Falcons won't want to lose Dalman, least of all to an NFC South adversary. They have options, including the franchise tag, to get more time to work something out. Of course, Atlanta could be about to eat a substantial amount of dead-cap money after benching quarterback Kirk Cousins in favor of first-round pick Michael Penix Jr.

Morgan will be keeping a close eye on developments around the league in the coming months. He'll have a good idea of what is needed. It's just about finding the right guys who fit into Carolina's long-term plans for the future.

If they decide to acquire another center and Dalman becomes available, the Panthers could do far worse than look in his direction.

