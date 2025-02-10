Carolina Panthers listed as surprising destination for flamboyant, erratic QB

Bryce Young looked like a franchise quarterback over the second half of 2024. The Carolina Panthers are also treating him like one with growing influence in the team's thought process moving forward.

Young is the starter in 2025. That's not up for discussion.

Head coach Dave Canales believes in the former Alabama standout. Fans and teammates are also on board. With the right recruitment this offseason, the Panthers can make some noise and build on their newfound stability.

What occurs after Young on Carolina's quarterback depth chart is the big question. Andy Dalton played a leading role behind the scenes as a mentor to the Heisman Trophy winner. However, he's a free agent who'd relish the opportunity to move elsewhere if it came with a chance to start.

That would leave the Panthers looking for a replacement. They could go down the draft route with a development project. The most likely outcome, if Dalton departs, would be another dependable veteran if the worst happens to Young.

Carolina Panthers named as potential landing spot for Jameis Winston

This was a topic discussed by FOX Sports, who named the Panthers among the list of potential suitors for free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston. The charismatic signal-caller is no stranger to the NFC South having started his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Whether it's something he'd contemplate with several No. 1 jobs open around the league is another matter.

"At the bare minimum, [Jameis] Winston can push [Bryce] Young in the summer and give head coach Dave Canales, who could potentially be on the hot seat with another shaky season (the Panthers went 5-12 in his first season at the helm), a viable alternative should Young's play necessitate a change. For an offense that was 30th in the NFL in passing last season (187.5 passing yards per game), Winston's mentality would bode well for the Panthers. That said, Carolina may prefer to bank on Young taking the next step and re-sign Dalton, sticking with those who best know Canales' offense." FOX Sports

Winston is a flamboyant figure who's got a guaranteed career in the media post-retirement. That might be some way off yet, so the Panthers will consider the prospect of bringing him on board to keep energy high. This should also bring Young out of his shell more during a critical Year 3 of his professional career.

From a production standpoint, Winston is the definition of feast-or-famine. His 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions for the Buccaneers before Tom Brady's arrival were nothing short of incredible (for differing reasons). But if Young progresses further, he won't be seeing the field much.

That's the biggest offputting thing from Winston's perspective if the Panthers showed interest. The former No. 1 overall selection believes he can be a starter. Considering how this draft class is unlikely to bring a rich crop of productive performers under center, the Florida State product could get the chance to fight for a top job elsewhere if the Cleveland Browns go in a different direction as expected.

In an ideal world, Dalton will re-sign and continue his sterling work to help Young. If not, then Winston wouldn't be a bad consolation prize by any stretch of the imagination.

And one thing's for sure, it wouldn't be dull.

