Panthers make aggressive moves in exceptional 7-round mock draft haul

Carolina Panthers draft Jacob Rodriguez

Linebacker | Texas Tech Red Raiders

Round No. 2 | Pick No. 51

The Carolina Panthers shook the NFL to its foundations by signing second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd in free agency. He was the consensus best second-level enforcer on the market, and the contract he signed was way less than initial market projections.

This is going to completely change the dynamic for Carolina's defense. However, this shouldn't preclude Dan Moorgan from taking another linebacker during the draft if a prospect high on his board becomes a value selection at some stage.

Jacob Rodriguez might go a lot higher than this. But if he is somehow still available when Carolina goes on the clock in the second round, the Panthers should seriously consider the possibility.

The Texas Tech prospect is a football player in every sense of the term. His high-quality production, relentless work ethic, and infectious enthusiasm look tailor-made for Carolina's culture. Pairing Rodriguez with Lloyd instantly gives the Panthers a prolific linebacker tandem.

Carolina Panthers draft Oscar Delp

Tight End | Georgia Bulldogs

Round No. 3 | Pick No. 74

Dan Morgan traded up twice on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft for Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. The Panthers do the same again in this scenario for a high-ceiling offensive playmaker whose stock has soared during the assessment process.

Oscar Delp may not have the generational hype of his former Georgia teammate Brock Bowers, but that doesn't detract from what an asset he could become at the next level. His athleticism is off the charts, which is matched by a well-rounded blocking ability. If Brad Idzik has the right play designs, he's a schematic mismatch.

While his numbers were never jaw-dropping with the Bulldogs, Delp could be merely scratching the surface of what he's capable of. A blistering pro day showcase reportedly got the Panthers' attention, so one couldn't completely dismiss the possibility of the tight end going in the second round when push comes to shove.

Carolina Panthers draft Devon Marshall

Cornerback | North Carolina State Wolfpack

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 148

The Panthers could still use some extra competition at the nickel cornerback spot. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has an elite boundary tandem in Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. If they can limit passing yards across the middle, that will help bring about even more improvements.

Chau Smith-Wade performed admirably in the slot last season, but his limitations are obvious. Undrafted free agent Corey Thornton showed promise before getting hurt. The Panthers need more, which might come via free agency. But if they opt to wait until the draft, Devon Marshall could be a rough diamond capable of becoming a factor pretty quickly.

Marshall looks undersized to play as an outside corner. This could also lead to some struggles in the nickel, but his aggressive style and ability to create turnovers make switching inside an intriguing possibility.

The North Carolina State product has immediate rotational upside. Moving into the slot could give him instant starting promise with a smooth adjustment.