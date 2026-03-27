Panthers move on from respected locker room leader as harsh reality finally hits

The Carolina Panthers are looking to get a little bit younger and cheaper along their offensive line this offseason. General manager Dan Morgan opted not to pay starting center Cade Mays, who left for the Detroit Lions. None of the other free agents have been re-signed as yet, though that could change after the 2026 NFL Draft.

However, versatile interior protector Austin Corbett won't be available after finding a new home. And in truth, his departure always seemed inevitable.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills have signed Corbett to a one-year deal. The former Nevada standout visited the AFC East club recently, and those in power were impressed enough to put a contract on the table. Just what sort of role he'll play remains to be seen, especially after veteran center Lloyd Cushenberry III also penned an agreement with the franchise.

Austin Corbett's time with the Carolina Panthers was dented by injury woes

This brings an end to Corbett's time in Carolina. He was a big-money signing in 2022 free agency. It was an encouraging first season for the player. Unfortunately, he sustained a serious injury in the season finale, which was the start of things to come.

Corbett played just four games the following season. The Panthers kept faith in him, making him their starting center for the 2024 campaign under new head coach Dave Canales. Unfortunately, he lasted only five games before going down again, which gave Mays a chance to seize the role.

Even after all these setbacks, Corbett got another short-term deal. He managed to beat out Mays for the starting center role, but a knee problem abruptly halted his momentum. Mays got the job back and never let it go, leaving the No. 33 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft as a versatile backup, primarily filling in at the right guard spot for Robert Hunt.

Though Corbett outlined a desire to stay with the organization, the Panthers had other ideas. He was a strong locker room leader and an exceptional community presence. But as the old saying goes, the best ability is availability.

Corbett could carve out a role for himself in Buffalo with a better run of luck on the health front. It was one problem after another in Carolina, and trust in his abilities waned. The Panthers signed Luke Fortner to fill the center role. Rasheed Walker is a stopgap for left tackle Ikem Ekwonu as he recovers from a ruptured patellar tendon. There isn't much depth right now, but that will change during the draft and undrafted free agency.

Those plans no longer include Corbett. And his career in Carolina will always be tinged with a hint of what might have been.