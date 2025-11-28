This might be the final stretch for one Panthers veteran in Carolina

The Carolina Panthers have made some impressive strides through the 2025 season. They are in the NFC South title hunt with five games left, although they appear to be some way off from entering the Super Bowl picture right now. That makes the upcoming offseason one of immense importance for general manager Dan Morgan.

This will be phase three of Morgan's master plan. Everything seems to be proceeding as expected so far. A few more improvements to the starting spots, coupled with some enhanced depth at key positions, and the Panthers are going to be in a tremendous place in 2026.

Unfortunately, not everyone currently around will come along for the ride. And there is one established veteran whose time in Carolina could be coming to an end.

Austin Corbett's time with the Carolina Panthers could end in 2026

The Panthers gave offensive lineman Austin Corbett a new one-year deal during the spring. He's a solid performer when healthy, but a constant stream of injury problems since joining Carolina has hindered his ability to be impactful. And after beating out Cade Mays for the starting center job in the summer, more bad luck befell the former Nevada standout.

Corbett tore his MCL in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, going to injured reserve once again. Mays got a chance in his absence and seized it, but an injury to Robert Hunt gave him the right guard position upon returning to the lineup.

The 2017 second-round pick's production has dipped. He's been reduced to filling in rather than starting, and it's giving him no chance of getting into a rhythm. That will have to suffice for now, but this regression won't be going unnoticed by Morgan as part of his ongoing roster evaluations.

With Hunt still under contract next season, and Mays playing well enough for a new deal before his injury, either Corbett accepts a backup role, or he can take his chances elsewhere. He's not the first choice in Carolina now; that's a painful reality. And if he wants the opportunity to start, embracing a fresh challenge is the way to go.

Corbett is still good enough to compete for a starting gig somewhere. He might even choose to do that in Carolina if a suitable contract arrives. But it seems, at least from the outside looking in, as if a parting of the ways is imminent.

That will leave a hole in terms of offensive line depth. But make no mistake, Morgan will already have a list of contingency plans ready to go if more is needed.