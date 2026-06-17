Panthers newcomer is already making his failed free agency look foolish

For the first time in four years, the Carolina Panthers face a level of uncertainty at left tackle.

Ikem Ekwonu ruptured his patellar tendon in the NFC wild-card playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, effectively hurting any chance of a contract extension, and is not expected to return until sometime during the regular season. Now, the Panthers have two new faces competing to start in his absence.

First-round pick Monroe Freeling is slated as the future franchise tackle, and it wouldn't come to anyone's surprise to see him on the field at some point. However, the Panthers signed veteran free agent Rasheed Walker to a one-year, $4 million deal to provide some short-term stability.

Rasheed Walker is making a smooth transition to the Carolina Panthers

Walker was expected to receive a massive payday from a team this offseason. It never came, showing the saturation of the tackle market across the league. The former Green Bay Packers starter is now in Carolina for at least one season, hoping to earn a bigger commitment somewhere next spring.

Head coach Dave Canales, offensive coordinator Brad Idzik, and offensive line coach Joe Gilbert run a similar system to the one Walker had in Green Bay: a wide-zone blocking scheme that generates lateral movement and forces running backs to pick and choose their creases as they work down the line. This has only increased his comfort level during an important transition.

The Penn State product has enjoyed his first couple of months with the Panthers. Walker also feels his coaches have helped him improve his technique, especially with the run-blocking scheme and pass protection rules and sets.

"I've been enjoying my first month or two in Carolina. I feel like this is a really good group of guys. I could start off with my group, the O-line, we work really hard. It's very similar and I picked up on it quick. I mean, honestly, I can say that I've really been liking the coaching that I've been getting.

"I feel like my O-line coaches have been making me better as far as my technique and things like that. So, I love the run scheme and pass pro. So I feel like Carolina was a good pick for me."

Walker's fit in Carolina seems good in theory.

With Ekwonu out and veteran cornerstone Taylor Moton absent from practice at OTAs, the Panthers used both Walker and Freeling at either edge of the offensive line. The coaching staff got a look at what each can do in uncomfortable spots, sparking a fascinating discussion about the No. 19 pick's future.

Finding consistency and quality play at left tackle is critical to the offense's success. This has greater significance for fourth-year quarterback Bryce Young, who heads into 2026 with incredible pressure and a contract extension on the line.

Walker could be that steady presence on the blindside to begin the season as the Panthers bring their rookie lineman along.