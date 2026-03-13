Panthers newcomer Devin Lloyd reveals the plan behind his bold NFL warning

The Carolina Panthers caused a significant stir just a few hours into the legal tampering window with two massive defensive splashes that put the NFL on notice. Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips generated the hype, but linebacker Devin Lloyd's arrival could be equally as important.

Lloyd signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Panthers, which included $25 million in guarantees. This was far less than he was projected to get on the open market, which could be another tremendous piece of business by general manager Dan Morgan in a position desperate for a legitimate tone-setter.

And for Lloyd, he plans to tap into additional resources to take his game to even greater heights moving forward.

Devin Lloyd plans to use Carolina Panthers legendary linebackers as a crucial sounding board for growth

The significance of Carolina's rich history at the linebacker position wasn't lost on Lloyd. Instead of running from it, he's going to embrace it, picking the brains of Morgan, Luke Kuechly, and Thomas Davis — three prolific former linebackers who remain part of the franchise's fabric — to help smooth his transition.

"It's even better having resources like Dan, like Luke, like TD, guys that are around that I can talk to and get their insight on game film or taking care of my body, recovery, all the above, just having those resources there.

"But ultimately, when the standard's high and the expectation is high, that's typically a good thing. That means guys have done it the right way, and they expect the next generation to do it the right way, which is how I would operate if I were in their shoes."

Lloyd is already an exceptional player, as evidenced by his 2025 second-team All-Pro campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But learning some extra nuances — both on and off the field — from greats such as Kuechly, Davis, and Morgan will only help his cause.

And that's a scary proposition for everyone else around the league.

The 2022 first-round pick is a dynamic presence against the run. Lloyd gets after the passer when needed, has enhanced his discipline to find the right angles, and his five interceptions last season highlighted his immense improvements in coverage. More might be required at the second level, but this was the best possible place for the Panthers to start.

Excitement is growing around the Panthers. Morgan pushed his chips into the middle by signing Phillips and Lloyd. They still need an upgrade at slot corner, another safety, and a capable presence on the defensive line, but the pieces are slowly coming together.

And when Lloyd seeks the counsel of some franchise legends, they will only be too happy to oblige.