Carolina Panthers offense projected to make explosive strides in 2025

Optimism is high surrounding the Carolina Panthers heading into the 2025 campaign. Their offensive improvements under new head coach Dave Canales are a big reason why.

It wasn't perfect — nobody expected it to be. However, the strides made once quarterback Bryce Young came back into the starting lineup following his benching represent a solid platform to kick on when competitive action begins again.

Young performed like a franchise quarterback. His composure in key moments and surge in confidence were especially pleasing. The Heisman Trophy winner is enjoying his football again and looks like a different player. With another offseason in the same scheme with the same coaches, there's just no telling what the Panthers could accomplish.

Carolina Panthers offense predicted to make explosive improvements in 2025

This was reflected in Conor Orr from Sports Illustrated's bold prediction for the Panthers in 2025. The analyst projected Carolina would score 40 or more points three times next season. He also thought Young could improve to potentially enter the top-10 conversation for good measure.

"Last year, the Panthers were subject to three games in which their opponents hung 40 on the board. But the new and improved Carolina under second-year head coach Dave Canales will have Bryce Young pushing into the top-10 quarterback category with a series of high-wire performances. While it helps that Carolina has a favorable slate of opponents, I think David Tepper was right at the end of this season when he suggested that the team had found its coach and quarterback." Conor Orr

The Panthers need more productive weapons around Young to achieve this feat. Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker are complimentary pieces rather than legitimate No. 1 options. Veteran Pro Bowl pass-catcher Adam Thielen will play an important role, but asking him to be the focal point again would be a damning indictment of recruitment.

How the Panthers go about finding a legitimate game-changer at the receiver position remains to be seen. It doesn't seem like they have enough cash to go after Tee Higgins in free agency. The likes of Chris Godwin and Stefon Diggs have injury concerns attached. Gambling on someone like Tutu Atwell would be cheaper, but it's far from a sure thing.

Carolina's offense is well-positioned to be a real force next season, especially if Young builds on his newly acquired momentum. That piles more pressure on the general manager Dan Morgan to fix the league's worst defense.

Aside from defensive lineman Derrick Brown, cornerback Jaycee Horn, and perhaps linebacker Josey Jewell, nobody should be safe. That's what happens when you concede the most single-season points in NFL history and have the league's worst rushing defense by more than 30 yards per game. If Morgan can find the right reinforcements and Ejiro Evero's unit becomes competent, that could be enough for Carolina to enter the NFC South title picture.

That's the opportunity awaiting the Panthers next season. Capitalizing on it is critical for the franchise's long-term prosperity.

And if the offense can live up to Orr's prediction, the better Carolina's chances will be.

