Carolina Panthers projected to go big-fish hunting to fix major defensive flaw

The legal tampering window is here. And the Carolina Panthers are widely projected to go big-game hunting to rectify a major defensive flaw.

There isn't much money for Dan Morgan to spend. Landing marquee targets is going to take some creative contract construction, but that's why the Panthers have Brandt Tilis around.

Tilis came into the franchise last offseason after gaining an exceptional reputation with the Kansas City Chiefs. He'll be integral in the days ahead as the Panthers look to find the upgrades needed to build on the positive momentum accumulated over the second half of 2024.

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out what Carolina's biggest priority is above all else. They must fix their historically bad defense. And fortifying the trenches of Ejiro Evero's 3-4 front will go a long way to achieving this objective.

Carolina Panthers expected to identify big-name signings on their defensive front

Joe Person from The Athletic doubled-down on his thoughts that the Panthers will be ultra-aggressive in solving this issue in free agency. The respected team insider stated people around the league are anticipating Carolina to swing for some of the biggest names on the market. Milton Williams might be the top target after a standout campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"The buzz in league circles is that the Panthers will try to make a splash with a big-name DT like [Milton] Williams. Like [Josh] Sweat, Williams is expected to parlay a huge performance in the Super Bowl (two sacks, including a forced fumble on [Patrick] Mahomes) into a big payday. Williams was only a part-time starter on the Eagles’ deep defensive line, but he demonstrated an ability to blow up offensive linemen and get in the backfield. Do the Panthers want to pay $20 million or more a year for Williams on top of what they’ve invested in Derrick Brown ($24 million AAV) and A’Shawn Robinson ($7.5 million AAV), who’s coming off a career year in 2024? Morgan’s decision to spend big on Hunt and Lewis paid off immediately for a vastly improved offensive line, so he could use a similar strategy in addressing the D-line." Joe Person

Daniel Jeremiah from the NFL Network thinks the Panthers are going to be fun to watch when the legal tampering window opens at noon Eastern Time on Monday, March 10. There is also no smoke without fire.

Morgan made his intentions clear regarding his defensive strategy at the NFL Scouting Combine. He conceded that there was a failure to provide Evero with the personnel needed and the Panthers paid a heavy price. That's not a mistake Carolina's front-office leader plans to make this time around.

Slotting Williams opposite Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown is a mouth-watering proposition. The Panthers also need to sign a legitimate nose tackle — someone like Bobby Brown fits that mold. Expect Carolina to sign another linebacker following Shaq Thompson's departure. Huge alterations are also anticipated at the safety spot with Jevon Holland among those being strongly linked.

Fans are expectant. Morgan won't do anything rash and jeopardize the franchise's future. But with Bryce Young already entering year three of his rookie contract, the urgency for instant difference-makers cannot be overstated.

It'll be fascinating to watch things unfold.

