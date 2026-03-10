Panthers just put struggling draft pick on notice with statement signing

Dan Morgan is a man of his word. The Carolina Panthers general manager promised fans that he would attack the linebacker position to find the right reinforcements. As it turned out, he secured the best possible option on the open market.

The Panthers have agreed to terms with Devin Lloyd on a three-year, $45 million deal with $25 million guaranteed. Not exactly chump change, but it's far less than initial market projections.

This is a major statement of intent from the Panthers. However, it may not be good news for everybody.

Carolina Panthers' Devin Lloyd coup throws down the gauntlet to Trevin Wallace

Lloyd's arrival puts Trevin Wallace firmly on notice after two seasons with the club. The 2024 third-round pick has flashed brief promise so far, but his production is nowhere near consistent enough. There is a chance he can grow further in Year 3 of his professional career. Still, the Panthers were not going to wait around on the off chance he finally put everything together.

Wallace struggles to find the right run fits, often out of position and overcommitting once runners reach the second level. He was an asset in coverage as a rookie, but this area of his game took a step back in 2025. The Kentucky product has also dealt with frustrating injuries, denting his momentum considerably.

The Panthers are not going to throw in the towel on Wallace just yet, especially considering Morgan saw something in the player he thought could provide long-term stability to the second level. But with Lloyd's arrival and the potential of another high draft pick coming into the fold, his situation is looking increasingly precarious.

Christian Rozeboom is a free agent, but he could be brought back to bolster the rotation if the money works. That's not going to make things any easier for Wallace, who is now embarking on a critical offseason that will likely shape his long-term future in Carolina.

Lloyd is the alpha dog. The Panthers have the chance to take a linebacker in the second round, with Jacob Rodriguez among the more popular prospects fans are circling. He brings a different skill set than Carolina's free-agent splash, but the athletic intangibles and relentless work ethic won't go unnoticed by Morgan during his pre-draft assessments.

All these factors are outside of Wallace's control. What's important for the player is to focus on his own development, get his body right, and make sure he is ready to hit the ground running when Carolina's on-field preparations for the 2026 campaign begin.

Anything less, and he's got a big problem on his hands.