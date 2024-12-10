Carolina Panthers reaffirm faith in Jonathon Brooks after demoralizing setback
By Dean Jones
It's hard to comprehend what Jonathon Brooks is feeling right now. After taking a year to return from a torn ACL, the promising running back was dealt another cruel blow that will result in considerable time away from the gridiron.
Brooks suffered a torn ACL in the same knee as the first one against the Philadelphia Eagles that requires surgery. Returning to peak performance levels isn't impossible — just ask former Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. However, it's going to take a huge amount of support and mental strength in the coming months to achieve this objective.
The Panthers must do their part. They'll give him all the time he needs and take every possible precaution to minimize the risk of additional complications. Brooks also needs the full support of teammates to get through this turbulent period in the player's career.
Carolina Panthers rally around Jonathon Brooks after cruel injury blow
Chuba Hubbard, who's spent more time in the running back room with Brooks than most, couldn't hide his dejection when speaking about the rookie's predicament. He urged the No. 46 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft to stay the course and was confident these early setbacks would only make him better.
"I know he's hurting, but we got his back right now. He'll be back, and that's all important. That's most important. When adversity hits, for me especially, I just turn to God, and I know he'll do the same, and like I said, he'll be back greater than ever. I mean, that's my dog, like I said, been checking up on him ever since it happened and just making sure he's good, and he told me the news. Obviously, I was heartbroken for him. It's not an easy thing to deal with. But like I said, he's resilient, he's tough. He can get through anything that's thrown at him. So I know this will only make him better."- Chuba Hubbard via Panthers.com
Head coach Dave Canales and offensive lineman Robert Hunt were others who spoke to Brooks and offered words of encouragement. The former Texas star needs all that and more heading into his second prolonged rehabilitation period in as many years.
Canales also reaffirmed his faith in Brooks. The coach called on the backfield weapon to lean on his previous experience of dealing with adversity and to attack his recovery with relentless determination. After that, everything else is out of his hands.
"He knows how to do this. He'll be able to attack it, and his focus is just going to shift in terms of what he's competing for. So, just again, it's definitely hard on JB right now. All of our thoughts are with him."- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
While this is a body blow for Brooks, he cannot let it define him. The Panthers remain adamant he can play a big part in the team's future. He's got the talent — albeit with an extremely small NFL sample size attached. But getting healthy is the primary concern right now.
Everyone associated with the Panthers wishes Brooks nothing but the best. It won't be easy, not by any stretch of the imagination. However, it's way too early to be writing off the gifted playmaker.