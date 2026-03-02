Panthers' rebuild under Dave Canales faces its biggest free agency test yet

The 2025 campaign may have ended in disappointing fashion for the Carolina Panthers. But in the context of preseason expectations, the end result is only extremely positive.

The Panthers went from the laughingstock of the NFC South to a team that almost upset the Los Angeles Rams in the opening round of the playoffs. Yet there is a lack of real respect due to the division's relative weakness and lingering doubts about quarterback Bryce Young's ability.

Carolina is on the upswing, even if it is not yet ready to compete. Just how close are the Panthers, though?

Carolina Panthers may be a more intriiguing destination for free agents in 2026

A true championship team needs two things. Young stars on cheap contracts and older, proven veterans who can also perform at a high level while leading from the front.

The Panthers have half of this with their young core of playmakers on both sides of the ball. The glaring hole is the lack of proven veterans to help push the team along. And that is the weakness holding this team back.

Aging veterans want to win. They want championships, not to sit and mentor a team that is just now coming into its own. No high-value player is going to sign a one-year deal with no chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Are the Panthers an attractive landing spot? And the short answer is no, but that is a qualified no.

While the Panthers will not be competing for a title in 2026, it is not realistic to expect this; it is really not that far away. Perhaps two to three years at the current trajectory. So what does this mean for the free agent market?

The Panthers will not be competing for the likes of Trey Hendrickson, Jaelan Phillips, or Mike Evans. The level of production and the perennial Pro Bowl talent just do not fit where the team is right now. However, players like Boye Mafe, K'Lavon Chaisson, or Nakobe Dean would be a much likelier fit. Players with a lot of upside, but for one reason or another, are overlooked or doubted.

Marquee free agents go to marquee teams. The Panthers just aren't quite there yet, and they don't seem to be in a financial position to overspend, either.

The Panthers are firmly at the risk-taking point when it comes to free agency. While this has most certainly gone very poorly in recent years, barring an insane leap from the current roster or a generational draft pick, this is the only way the team can take the steps necessary to attract the top rung of talent that is out there.

The Panthers are almost there. One more profitable offseason might be enough to get them over the hump.

Stranger things have happened.