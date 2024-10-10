Carolina Panthers receive welcome boost amid ongoing injury crisis
By Dean Jones
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers are dealing with some significant injury issues right now. That's not an excuse for their subpar performances, but it hasn't exactly helped matters. This bears more significance when one considers how devoid of genuine depth this roster is in Year 1 of another retool (or rebuild) under the new regime.
The Panthers were dealt another monumental blow with the news starting center Austin Corbett would go to season-ending injured reserve with a torn bicep that requires surgery. Even the normally dependable right tackle Taylor Moton is out for Week 6 and potentially beyond with a triceps issue. It's been a relentless stream of setbacks that head coach Dave Canales could have done without.
There are several other reasons why the Panthers are sitting at 1-4 heading into a tough stretch of games. Carolina isn't a good football team at full strength. Being without so many key personnel is crippling.
Canales needs some good fortune in pursuit of salvaging something from the campaign. It's only slight, but some of the cavalry could be returning in the not-too-distant future.
Carolina Panthers set to get two injured players back for Week 6
Rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette was at practice on Wednesday after suffering a shoulder problem in Week 5 at the Chicago Bears. Canales also revealed this could be the week that veteran tight end Ian Thomas and cornerback Dane Jackson get formally activated to the active roster providing there are no setbacks in the coming days.
Neither player has featured in 2024 as yet, so their presence will be a major boost. Thomas has often flattered to deceive in recent years, but Canales seemed willing to get him involved in the passing game over early workouts as he quickly emerged into a potential contributor. With Tommy Tremble in the league's concussion protocol, his return comes with great timing attached.
General manager Dan Morgan is a big fan of Jackson's from their time together on the Buffalo Bills. His impressive start to life in Carolina this summer was dented by a hamstring issue, but his presence represents another dependable option for a cornerback room that has gone through complications in coverage aside from Jaycee Horn over the last fortnight.
Expecting Thomas and Jackson to come in and immediately lead the Panthers on a miracle turnaround is unfair and unlikely in equal measure. But with established starters falling by the wayside weekly, Canales needs all the help he can get.
Hopefully, the likes of edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney and linebacker Josey Jewell can shake off their respective knocks to take the field this weekend at Bank of America Stadium against the Atlanta Falcons. If not, then others must roll up their sleeves and make their presence felt.
It's all hands on deck. But Thomas and Jackson returning to the fold provide Canales with some solace amid the doom and gloom if nothing else.