Panthers can't ignore the red flags around high-risk trade possibility

Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan plans to attack linebacker improvements this offseason. This is something fans have been clamoring for, and the defensive second level is finally going to get the attention it deserves.

The Panthers had Christian Rozenoom and Trevin Wallace manning the linebacking spots in Ejiro Evero's 3-4 front last season. Both are solid, but both have obvious limitations. If Carolina wants to get over the hump and deeper into the postseason, more is required.

And an intriguing development around the league may not go unnoticed by Morgan in his quest to bolster the team's options.

The Chicago Bears have reportedly given Tremaine Edmunds permission to seek a trade, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN. His big-money move to the franchise after shining for the Buffalo Bills hasn't gone according to plan. Despite struggling last season, he is still young enough at 27 to have some productive years left in a different environment.

Carolina Panthers named among potential trade suitors for Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds

Edmunds has one more year remaining on his deal, counting $17.43 million on Chicago's salary cap. Whether it's financially viable for the Panthers is anyone's guess, but that didn't stop Kole Noble of A to Z Sports from naming Carolina among those who could make a call to the Bears.

"Dan Morgan hasn’t been shy about his desire to land a leader at the linebacker position in free agency and continue to add to the position in the draft. The Panthers used to pride themselves on having great play-making linebackers such as Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis, Jon Beason, and Shaq Thompson. Chicago just put a relatively young and talented player on the market to fill that need and Carolina should pick up the phone to make an offer." Kole Noble

Edmunds was one of the league's most impressive young linebackers once upon a time. However, it's hard to look at his production over the last two seasons and think this would be a home-run hit for the Panthers.

At the same time, he is a force against the run, logging 900 tackles in eight seasons. Edmunds' struggles lie in coverage, an area Wallace and Rozeboom also found difficult. The Panthers may be looking for more. But if Morgan decides to bring in two new starters, the former Virginia Tech standout comes with better credentials than most.

Morgan has been eager to avoid trades for veterans who are deemed surplus to requirements elsewhere. He might want someone younger and cheaper, perhaps with the No. 19 pick. Still, this is also something the Panthers should seriously contemplate if the price is right.

It's a fine line. But if Morgan wants to be aggressive, this certainly fits into that category.