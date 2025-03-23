Panthers secure perfect long-term Adam Thielen replacement in 2025 mock draft

The Carolina Panthers have stood pat with their wide receiver options over the offseason so far. Fans are expecting that to change during the 2025 NFL Draft.

And one analyst believes he's found the perfect option to provide the Panthers with a spark that was sorely lacking last season.

Dan Morgan rightfully invested heavily in their defensive reinforcements when free agency hit. This was the only viable option after Ejiro Evero's unit crumbled to embarrassing levels in 2024. Things look a lot better now, but the general manager cannot get complacent with the weapons around improving quarterback Bryce Young.

The Panthers have nine draft selections at their disposal. If Morgan can use them wisely, one couldn't rule out the possibility of entering the NFC South title race in 2025. Most expect another defensive piece at No. 8 overall. Everything else is up for debate.

Carolina Panthers spend second-rounder on Isaiah Bond in 2025 NFL mock draft

Ben Rolfe from Pro Football Network had the Panthers taking cornerback Will Johnson with their first-round pick in his latest mock. Young finally got some help in the second round, with Carolina choosing dynamic Texas standout Isaiah Bond to potentially become the long-term replacement for current focal point Adam Thielen.

"Adam Thielen’s return reduces some of the urgency to add a wide receiver, but there is a long-term concern. Additionally, Thielen was not suited to be a No. 1 receiver in his prime and needs someone to take that responsibility off his shoulders to thrive in space. Isaiah Bond has the potential to be a No. 1 receiver at a bargain price. He has the pedigree of playing at Alabama and Texas, demonstrating his upside, but getting him to play to that level consistently will be the challenge. If Dave Canales and his coaches can, then there is a true long-term No. 1 caliber player to be unlocked." Ben Rolfe

Bond is an intriguing early declaration for the draft after three college seasons. Perhaps more notably, he was also a teammate of Young's with the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2022, gaining 17 receptions for 220 receiving yards and one touchdown.

There's a lot to like about the athletic traits Bond brings to the table. He's not the most physically imposing, but the wideout knows how to manipulate the top of his route stems and is a significant threat in the open field. The prospect also boasts outstanding top-end speed, clocking in at 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash during his NFL Scouting Combine testing.

This looks like a good scheme fit. Even so, Bond has a lot of hard work ahead.

The player is undersized and can find it difficult versus more physically dominant cornerbacks in press coverage. Despite having the athleticism that surpasses almost anyone in this class, the production hasn't quite matched throughout his college career. That's something the Panthers must examine carefully before taking the plunge.

Morgan loves betting on intangibles over proven production. It's something the Panthers have done with the likes of Xavier Legette, Jonathan Mingo, and Terrace Marshall Jr. with little success in recent years. That won't stop the front-office leader from doing the same again if he believes it's the right thing to do.

Bond would be another gamble, but the payoff could be astronomical if he puts everything together.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis