Carolina Panthers select college football's most dynamic player in 2025 mock draft
By Dean Jones
One could forgive Carolina Panthers fans for looking to the future yet again just six weeks into the 2024 season.
Dave Canales' men are 1-5 heading into their Week 7 road test against the Washington Commanders. The release of veteran cornerback Troy Hill indicates those in power are looking to give youth a chance to prove themselves as part of their long-term planning. Not exactly what everyone had in mind with so much hope before the campaign.
This was always going to be a gradual route to respectability and potential contention. The Panthers are dealing with severe injury issues and don't have the depth needed to cope. There are some encouraging signs, but nothing that suggests this team can emerge from the doldrums over the second half of 2024.
General manager Dan Morgan will already be making plans behind the scenes with his staff for another critical recruitment period next spring. He's worked hard to put the Panthers in a better financial position. Carolina also boasts nine selections in the 2025 NFL Draft and could hold the No. 1 pick if the losing continues.
Carolina Panthers select Travis Hunter in 2025 NFL mock draft
Fortunately, they haven't traded it away this time around. Rob Rang from FOX Sports thinks that might be the desirable option to stockpile assets if the Panthers are at No. 1 again. If no suitable offer arrives, Colorado's two-way sensation Travis Hunter could be the guy.
"The Panthers are the worst team in the NFL in just about every meaningful statistic, so new GM Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales have lots of work in front of them. Carolina has won a total of three games over the past two seasons and currently ranks dead last in points allowed (33.8 per game) and 28th in points scored (17.2). As such, the Panthers should exhaust all opportunities to trade out for more picks in a massive rebuild — which is precisely what I projected in last month's mock draft — but if forced to pick here, taking [Travis] Hunter, the best player in the class, makes the most sense."- Rob Rang, FOX Sports
The Panthers need help almost everywhere. There is not a quarterback worthy of taking No. 1 overall in this class - not yet, anyway. If nobody wants to offer a king's ransom for the top selection in this scenario, Morgan could do far worse than take Hunter.
He's arguably the most exciting player in college football right now. Hunter continues to play both ways for the Buffaloes. He excels as a shutdown cornerback and is a big-play wide receiver waiting to happen. Whether this can go on in the pros is anyone's guess, but Colorado head coach Deion Sanders believes it's possible.
Carolina is in no position to be turning down the best player available at this stage. They don't have enough individuals with electrifying talent who can ignite the fanbase. Hunter can do both, although much will depend on where the Panthers perceive he's best suited at the next level.
The Panthers could also go with an edge rusher or a defensive linemen. But Hunter's versatility, charisma, and natural ability should also be high on Morgan's list heading into his second draft at the helm.