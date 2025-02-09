Panthers' seven-round mock draft brings much-needed balance for Dan Morgan

Dan Morgan must maximize his nine selections during the 2025 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers could become a dark horse team next season with another strong recruitment period. Finding immediate difference-makers and bolstering depth via the college ranks is an important part of the process.

Morgan got a mixed return from his first draft class. Most got valuable starting reps, but the jury is still out regarding their long-term aspirations. They should benefit enormously from continuity across the coaching staff aside from a few alterations. But the Panthers are in no position to settle in pursuit of improvements.

Carolina Panthers mock draft brings playmakers and positional needs

Considering how money is scarce right now, it makes Morgan's second draft even more important. Justin Melo from The Draft Network took a swing at how Carolina could approach its picks in a special seven-round mock draft. The analyst began by giving quarterback Bryce Young a legitimate weapon in Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

"The Panthers have Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker as young talents at receiver, but neither appears to have true WR1 upside. Adam Thielen should finally be on his last legs in 2025. Drafting Tetairoa McMillan would give Young a legit dominant boundary talent. McMillan pairs elite size and ball skills with short-area quickness." Justin Melo

McMillan could be a significant asset for the Panthers. This goes against the need to find defensive reinforcements, but Melo rectified this issue throughout his mock.

The Panthers' second-round selection needs no introduction to South Carolina fans. Melo's choice was Gamecocks' edge rusher Kyle Kennard, who's got some dynamic traits that can give Ejiro Evero's pass-rushing room a substantial boost.

"Carolina's defense recorded a third-worst 32 sacks throughout 2024. Signing Jadaveon Clowney didn't work out. The Panthers desperately need pass-rushing talent on the edges. Kyle Kennard is explosive and pairs first-step quickness with a red-hot motor." Justin Melo

The rest of the picks centered on defense and the weapons around Young. Morgan needs to find a better balance this offseason after neglecting the defensive side of things in Year 1 under his leadership. He felt that was a risk worth taking, although it resulted in a historically bad performance from Evero's unit.

Round 3 (Pick No. 74): Mello Dotson — CB, Kansas

Round 4 (Pick No. 110): Jordan Phillips — DT, Maryland

Round 4 (Pick No. 113): Caleb Ransaw — SAF, Tulane

Round 5 (Pick No. 141): Brashard Smith — RB, SMU

Round 5 (Pick No. 147): Terrance Ferguson — TE, Oregon

Round 5 (Pick No. 164 overall): Carson Vinson — OT, Alabama A&M

Round 7 (Pick No. 229): Warren Brinson — NT, Georgia

It'll be interesting to see how Morgan approaches the draft. Needs will change after free agency. There's also speculation linking the Panthers with a daring trade if the right opportunities come along.

Morgan is a well-respected talent evaluator and is purposeful with everything he does. He'll ignore the outside noise and do what he believes is best for the Panthers. That provides a sense of calm to fans, but the front office leader must get his choices right.

Otherwise, the Panthers are in danger of blowing an opportunity to potentially enter the wild-card discussion in 2025.

