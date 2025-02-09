Fresh Deebo Samuel trade update must provoke response from Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers must approach the offseason aggressively in pursuit of providing quarterback Bryce Young with the upgrades needed to thrive. And it just so happens that another prolific veteran wide receiver could be available in the trade market.

Carolina saw some encouraging growth from Young over the second half of 2024. He grew in confidence and is becoming more influential behind the scenes. This is incredibly positive, but the Panthers must do more to build around their signal-caller.

Nothing should be off the table. The Panthers don't have much spare salary-cap space right now, although that will change once Brandt Tilis and general manager Dan Morgan work their magic. Carolina also has nine draft selections to call upon, providing flexibility if there's a chance to strike for a trade if the right opportunities present themselves.

Cooper Kupp is available after the Los Angeles Rams informed the former Triple Crown winner his services are no longer required. Another possibility came to the fore that offers arguably more intrigue from Carolina's perspective.

Carolina Panthers should call the 49ers about Deebo Samuel trade

According to Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network, the San Francisco 49ers are exploring the possibility of trading Deebo Samuel Sr. this offseason. They are up against it from a salary-cap standpoint with some big earners and quarterback Brock Purdy needing an extension. It seems those in power have deemed the versatile wideout expendable.

"Niners' star receiver Deebo Samuel, a linchpin of their offense since 2019, might have played his last down in San Francisco. Sources say the 49ers are expected to explore trading Samuel this offseason. While it's not a certainty that Samuel is done in San Francisco, it's enough of a possibility that both sides appear to be at peace with moving on if it goes that way. For years, Samuel has been a Pro Bowl-caliber receiver and the spark plug through which the entire 49ers offense runs. When he was on the field, it was electric. When he wasn't, it was trouble." Ian Rapoport

This shouldn't go unnoticed by the Panthers.

Samuel has connections to the region, which brings the homecoming factor into play. He's an Inman native who played his college football at South Carolina. More importantly, he's one of the league's best playmakers with the football in his hands.

The Panthers are missing legitimate difference-makers in the wideout room. Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker flashed enough rookie promise to suggest they can be impactful with more experience. Adam Thielen is giving it another year, but another explosive piece is only going to help Young's cause.

There are obvious hurdles to overcome. The Niners aren't going to give Samuel away, so much will depend on the compensation involved. The pass-catcher is also in the final year of his deal, counting $15.86 million against the cap. This would likely mean an extension must be agreed upon immediately after the transaction.

It would be a major statement of intent if the Panthers pulled this off. Samuel's influence waned last season, but he'd be an immediate upgrade on anything Carolina has in the receiving corps. What Morgan must figure out is whether the salary and assets needed to secure his services are better than any free-agent options of incomings from the college ranks.

Time will tell on that. But the Panthers should inquire about the possibility if nothing else.

