Perfect Bryce Young weapon upgrade just fell into Carolina Panthers' lap

The Carolina Panthers must get Bryce Young more help in the passing game this offseason. And it seems as if one of the league's elite separators is available on the trade market.

Young demonstrated enough growth to get another starting chance in 2025. If the Panthers want to see their quarterback progress further, finding him a legitimate No. 1 option is essential. That's something they haven't had since D.J. Moore was traded to the Chicago Bears.

Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker should have more development ahead after both flashed during their rookie campaigns. Adam Thielen is also planning to avoid retirement for another season, which will help enormously despite his advancing years.

That was enough to make improvements over the second half of 2024. Unfortunately, it's not enough if the Panthers want to take the next step and enter postseason consideration.

General manager Dan Morgan will turn every stone and examine every possibility to achieve this objective. Cooper Kupp's shocking revelation regarding his future is unlikely to go unnoticed.

Carolina Panthers should make their move for Cooper Kupp after trade revelation

Kupp announced via social media that the Los Angeles Rams have made their intentions to trade him clear. Although disappointing from the wideout's perspective, the Triple Crown winner is willing to embrace a fresh challenge elsewhere.

"I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA. Still, if there’s one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember. 2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career. Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come." Cooper Kupp

Kupp's had some injury troubles in recent seasons, but he remains one of the league's best pass-catchers when firing on all cylinders. Much will depend on the compensation involved and how much interest there is from teams with better chances to contend. However, the Panthers would be wise to place a call to the Rams and see what it might take to secure his services.

The former third-round pick out of Eastern Washington offers something different to what Carolina already has. Kupp is an exceptional route runner with the rare ability to impact proceedings at all three levels of the field. He's got a flavor for the big occasion and accomplished more than most wideouts plying their trade around the league. That's exactly the sort of winning mentality head coach Dave Canales wants to instill.

There are financial implications. Kupp has two more years remaining on his lucrative contract. He's due to make $29.78 million next season and $27.33 million in 2026. This is a big reason why the Rams are willing to part ways with the All-Pro. They might also be willing to absorb some of his salary to get a higher draft pick.

The Panthers won't be alone if they decide to make a move. But Young's resurgence makes them a more attractive destination if nothing else.

Watch this space…

