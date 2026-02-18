Panthers shouldn't touch touted free-agent fit with a 10-foot pole

While the Carolina Panthers don't have much money to spend in free agency as things stand, there are moves general manager Dan Morgan can make that should free up more space to be aggressive when the legal tampering window begins. Finding the right recruits who can enhance the team's momentum is equally important.

Morgan has some strong selling points to go off this offseason. The Panthers made the playoffs and will defend their NFC South championship in 2026. It's an ascending roster with big ambitions for the future, and the front-office leader believes this team is ready to win now.

Nothing should be off the table. Even so, the Panthers would be wise to stay clear of a free-agent fit who was recently touted by ESPN analyst Matt Bowen.

Carolina Panthers shouldn't go near Jauan Jennings in free agency despite ESPN projection

He thought the Panthers would be a tremendous landing spot for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings. This would add more versatility to Carolina's wideout unit, forming a prolific trio alongside Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker.

"The 49ers' top WR in 2025 can use his 6-foot-3, 212-pound frame and route-running skills to make himself available to quarterback Bryce Young, especially in critical down-and-distance situations. Plus, with Jennings joining Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, the Panthers would have a versatile receiving group that can work every level of the field." Matt Bowen, ESPN

Jennings is a good player, but there is baggage. And this move may not go down well in the Panthers' locker room, either.

Of course, Jennings was the player who punched safety Tre'von Moehrig in a delicate bodily area during Carolina's meeting with the Niners last season. The comments made by the defensive back and his teammates after the contest were scathing towards the wideout. Morgan is interested in bolstering the roster, but maintaining cohesion makes this a high-risk pickup if San Francisco lets him test the open market.

There is also the potential cost of this acquisition. Spotrac projects Jennings to get a three-year, $68.74 million deal in free agency, averaging $22.61 million per season. Considering the Panthers' current financial predicament, allocating this sort of cash on a pass-catcher when there are so many other needs to fill seems a little too much in the circumstances.

Upsetting the apple cart in Dave Canales' locker room, coupled with the price involved, makes Jennings' possible arrival in Carolina an absolute non-starter. The Panthers will no doubt add to the firepower around quarterback Bryce Young, but it would be a massive eyebrow-raiser if they targeted the 2020 seventh-round pick out of Tennessee.

Nothing should be dismissed, of course. But this doesn't fit for a multitude of reasons.