Panthers gift Bryce Young the one thing he desperately needs in new mock draft

Most are once again expecting the Carolina Panthers to take a defensive prospect at No. 19 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. Still, they thought the same last season, but general manager Dan Morgan went with wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan instead.

Morgan always wants to draft the best prospects available, regardless of need. The Panthers will be waiting a lot longer than usual before they go on the clock, but the front-office leader's strategy won't change. And if he can find some plug-and-play options in free agency, it'll give him the freedom needed during the draft to be a little more flexible.

There should be enough talent left for the Panthers to find an immediate difference-maker. If Morgan gets the chance to add another dynamic weapon for quarterback Bryce Young, he will seriously consider it.

Carolina Panthers should seriously consider drafting Kenyon Sadiq with their first-round pick

This was the route Alec Elijah from the Pro Football and Sports Network took in his new mock draft. The analyst projected Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq to the Panthers, which could provide Young with a level of explosiveness he hasn't had at the position throughout his stint in Carolina so far.

"Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq enters the 2026 draft as one of the premier talents at his position, having built a reputation as a reliable, game-changing weapon. Pairing him with Tetairoa McMillan would give the Carolina Panthers a dynamic young pass-catching duo capable of stressing defenses both horizontally and vertically. Sadiq projects as an immediate contributor in Carolina, likely becoming the most complete tight end on the roster from day one. Developing alongside Bryce Young, he offers the intelligence, route-running precision, and versatility." Alec Elijah

Sadiq is arguably the best tight end prospect in this year's class. He's a matchup nightmare with the adaptability to be deployed anywhere along the line of scrimmage with equal success. His route sharpness, athleticism, and body control make him an extremely difficult proposition to overcome. Once his blocking technique is refined by NFL-caliber coaches, he'll be the total package.

The Panthers have struggled to find any semblance of solid production from their tight ends in the passing game after Greg Olsen left for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 free agency. Sadiq has the potential to be a significant upgrade on anything Carolina's benefited from since then, so it cannot be completely dismissed if those in power are suitably impressed by the prospect during their pre-draft evaluations.

And if the Panthers can solve their key defensive needs in free agency, drafting someone with Sadiq's upside will be a luxury they can afford.