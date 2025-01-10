Carolina Panthers stand to benefit greatly from Drew Allar's potential U-turn

The Carolina Panthers are not in the quarterback market this offseason. They could acquire another backup option if veteran Andy Dalton takes his chances elsewhere in free agency, but there is no need to go chasing the next big thing anymore.

Bryce Young's resurgence dictates that. Things looked bleak for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft after he was benched earlier in the campaign. Giving him a chance to breathe and learn away from the spotlight had the desired effect.

Young was a revelation over the second half of 2024. There was the odd bad game, but they were few and far between. His urgency, poise, and confidence made believers of almost everybody. Head coach Dave Canales left no doubt — the Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama is his guy.

That provides the Panthers with a sense of calm heading into the offseason. There is more stability now than at any stage throughout David Tepper's ownership so far. Having a quarterback to build around makes things easier. It could even make Carolina a more attractive destination for free agents or disgruntled players looking for a trade.

Carolina might have a quarterback. However, speculation surrounding a signal-caller from the college ranks could have a significant impact on their plans during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Carolina Panthers could benefit from Drew Allar's potential draft U-turn

Drew Allar initially intended to stay at Penn State. The quarterback thought another season of college football coupled with the new NIL benefits was the right thing to do. After an impressive start to the playoffs, calls are growing to alter these plans.

This isn't projected to be the best quarterback class in recent memory. Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward should be among the first names called, but this is largely down to the desperation of teams rather than any franchise-altering potential. Jalen Milroe is a wildcard, but expecting him to start immediately would be extremely foolish.

If Allar's stock continues to soar throughout the college football playoffs, the calls to declare for the draft will be deafening. He could easily be a top-five pick in this class. That might not be the case next spring with the likes of LaNorris Sellers, Nico Iamaleava, Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier, Cade Klubnik, Sam Leavitt, and Maalik Murphy potentially taking their chances at the next level.

If Allar does a U-turn, this stands to impact the Panthers at No. 8 overall. He'll go in the top five with a strong evaluation process. That means three quarterbacks go early rather than two. That's great news for Carolina in pursuit of finding a blue-chip prospect to make an immediate difference.

It increases the chances of someone like Abdul Carter, Mason Graham, Tetairoa McMillan, or Will Johnson being available when Carolina goes on the clock. Travis Hunter seems like a non-starter as a top-five lock, but all bets are off aside from that.

While it would be surprising if Allar went back on his commitment to the Nittany Lions, he might strike while the iron is hot depending on the advice he receives. But if the signal-caller is confident in his ability and wants to finish his story at Penn State, remaining loyal remains the most likely outcome.

Panthers fans should be hoping he goes back on his initial decision. It stands to benefit them greatly. However, his less-than-stelllar outing in the college football playoff semifinal against Notre Dame makes this possibility unlikely.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis