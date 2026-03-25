Panthers stay true to Bryce Young plan as defining moment draws closer

The Carolina Panthers got precisely what they needed from quarterback Bryce Young in 2025. But with the team looking to propel itself into legitimate Super Bowl contention next time around, they will need more from the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

If Young delivers, he can expect a lucrative contract extension. However, it doesn't appear as if the Panthers are willing to offer him anything beforehand.

Young made encouraging progress. He looked more confident and comfortable, especially as a vocal leader. There were times of struggle, but they were far less frequent. And his flawless poise in clutch situations helped Carolina secure some notable scalps along the way.

Carolina Panthers are still biding their time with potential Bryce Young extension

The former Alabama star is now extension-eligible. Brandt Tilis was probed about whether a new deal would come this offseason, but the cap guru revealed that discussions had not taken place. Carolina is still evaluating, but he hasn't ruled out getting something worked out a little later in the year.

"Nothing's changed, I got the eval right; he was ascending, so nailed that. I was happy about that, but no, we haven't had any discussions with his agent about a contract, and any that we would have, we would just keep them internal anyway. So, it's still the same, still evaluating and just curious to see where it all goes, and very excited about Bryce and all that he brings to us.

"I'd never rule anything out, but I can't tell you affirmatively yes or no."

This all comes down to performance, which was always the most likely outcome.

If Young starts the season well and demonstrates clear improvements in his game that raise even more confidence, the Panthers may get an extension worked out in-season. However, Morgan and Tilis might want to evaluate the full body of work from the Heisman Trophy winner's fourth NFL campaign before making a decision.

Young is getting his fifth-year option picked up. That gives the Panthers another year, though his salary-cap hit will go up considerably. But if the quarterback takes things up a notch in 2026, he's going to want some extra financial security attached.

And in this scenario, the Panthers should give it to him.

One could argue that the Panthers did not fully capitalize on Young's rookie window when it was relatively cost-effective. A disastrous first season was swiftly followed by a more gradual approach to respectability and beyond. Having a quarterback on $40-50 million a year — a realistic target if he takes the next step — complicates matters, but Tilis is one of the best salary-cap managers in the business, so he can make it work.

But if the Panthers keep growing, it may not be much longer before Tilis becomes a general manager elsewhere.