Panthers take major trade swing on robust defender in latest offseason pitch

Dan Morgan has his attention firmly focused on the 2025 NFL Draft. That didn't stop one analyst from touting a potential trade to fortify an area of the field that's already received significant attention this offseason.

Morgan knew he needed to fix the defense. Ejiro Evero's unit put together an embarrassing campaign even by Carolina's lowly standards in recent years. They conceded the most single-season points in league history and more than 3,000 rushing yards at 179.8 per game. It was a laughable effort from start to finish, so a major overhaul was essential.

The Panthers spent heavily to find the correct reinforcements. Morgan started in the trenches, signing Tershawn Wharton to fill the 3-4 defensive end spot opposite Derrick Brown. They also managed to acquire a legitimate nose tackle in Bobby Brown III, which could be the most important signing when it's all said and done.

Carolina Panthers named as surprisingly logical trade suitor for Andrew Billings

This is a positive development, but more is needed. The Panthers are expected to address their remaining defensive frailties with their early draft selections, although Morgan is looking to trade down from No. 8 if a willing suitor comes forward. However, Anthony Palacios from Last Word on Sports thought calling the Chicago Bears about the potential trade availability of Andrew Billings comes with added benefits attached.

"The Panthers have done phenomenally well, finally fixing their defense after spending last offseason on its offense. Quarterback Bryce Young has help on both sides, especially on the defense, since signing Tershawn Wharton. It’s good news for Derrick Brown’s return and Jadeveon Clowney’s contract year, but someone like [Andrew] Billings could bolster this unit." Anthony Palacios

Billings played just eight games last season due to injury. He's got experience as a nose tackle, so this could be the perfect rotational understudy for Bobby Brown III when he needs a breather. While his run defense left a lot to be desired last season, his pass-rushing prowess flashed enormous promise when opportunities arose.

This wouldn't cost the earth from a compensation standpoint. Even so, the Panthers would probably like to go younger via the draft if they want to add another defensive lineman into the equation.

It's a deep draft class across the defensive line and edge-rushing spots. Morgan should take advantage of that fact, perhaps by spending one of his later picks to fortify depth further. That's only going to help Carolina's cause when injuries inevitably strike.

Morgan's been wary of wagering capital in the trade market since becoming general manager. He's aware of the rash gambles made by previous regimes and the position that put the Panthers in when they didn't work out. The incomings through trades have been low-risk and high-reward. His desire to maintain future flexibility dictates that this trend will continue moving forward.

If the Panthers don't land a defensive lineman during the draft, someone like Billings becomes more realistic. But building through the college ranks and rewarding those who prove their worth is the rightful course of action.

