Carolina Panthers tipped to enter race for another prolific free-agent veteran

It's been an active free agency for the Carolina Panthers. Dan Morgan focused almost solely on fortifying the historically bad defense, which was an absolute necessity. One analyst believes that another veteran addition could be beneficial heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Morgan had to do something urgent and drastic in equal measure. The Panthers lost out on their top target when defensive lineman Milton Williams got a last-ditch offer from the New England Patriots, but the general manager found upgrades at all three levels. With the promise of some dynamic pieces arriving via the draft, things are looking up at long last.

That doesn't mean Morgan should settle. The former linebacker must continue with his aggressive mindset in pursuit of defensive growth. Ignoring the weapons around quarterback Bryce Young would be foolish, so it'll be interesting to see what the approach is from here on.

Carolina Panthers urged to pair Tre'von Moehrig with Justin Simmons by NFL analyst

Bill Barnwell from ESPN identified veteran safety Justin Simmons as someone who could fit in Carolina. The respected analyst thought the All-Pro would be available for pretty cheap looking at the safety market as it stands. He also thought someone with his experience is vital as the Panthers look to turn their defensive tide in Ejiro Evero's third campaign with the club.

"[Justin] Simmons, a second-team All-Pro as recently as 2023, was the most glaring example of how brutal the market was for veteran safeties last offseason. Given that experience a year ago, it's probably not a surprise that he wasn't a priority addition at the beginning of the 2025 league year. Simmons became a star under Vic Fangio in Denver, where his range and instincts made him an essential player for the Broncos. He forced 33 turnovers from 2017 to 2023, the most of any player over that seven-year span. Missed tackles have occasionally been a problem, and he benefited from playing next to a star last season in Jessie Bates, but there's always something to be said for having Simmons' sort of experience in a critical role." Bill Barnwell

The Panthers shelled out big money to land Tre'von Moehrig in free agency. However, undrafted free agent Demani Richardson is the only other safety under contract right now. That will change in some capacity before organized team activities commence.

Going down the draft route is almost guaranteed. Considering the need to make rapid progress in Young's third season, someone like Simmons would be a decent stopgap solution if the money works.

Simmons is no stranger to the NFC South having played for the Atlanta Falcons last season. It's surprising to see him still sitting on the market, which indicates he's looking for the right fit rather than the first opportunity that comes along. The defensive back might also be waiting until after the draft to see where the best chance to earn prominent reps will be. There's just no telling for sure.

Moehrig is a tone-setting presence on the backend who thrives against the run. Simmons excels in coverage support and is an exceptional communicator. This duo would complement each other well. Whether Morgan believes it's a viable option is another matter.

The former third-round pick out of Boston College will be 32 years old next season. Not exactly ancient by any means, but it's firmly in Simmons' career twilight. He'd ideally like to join a contender, which Carolina doesn't appear to be right now despite being more competitive over the second half of 2024.

This doesn't quite fit the Panthers' current recruitment strategy or Morgan's plan for sustained growth. But that doesn't mean Simmons wouldn't be able to provide short-term relief in a position of need.

There are far worse avenues the Panthers could go down that's for sure.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis