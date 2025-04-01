Carolina Panthers tipped to enter trade sweepstakes for out-of-favor cornerback

Second-year general manager Dan Morgan has focused his primary recruitment this offseason on fixing the Carolina Panthers' historically bad defense. That was a guarantee after the way things unfolded in 2024, and the respected front-office leader shouldn't be done just yet.

There's a growing sense that the Panthers will bolster their defensive options further during the 2025 NFL Draft. One analyst believes Morgan would be wise to examine a potential trade target after a notable development with the defending AFC Conference champions.

The Panthers strengthened their defensive front seven with the signings of Bobby Brown III and Tershawn Wharton. They solidified the backend with the eye-catching arrival of safety Tre'von Moehrig. One area that didn't get reinforced was the cornerback room, with Morgan opting to re-sign Mike Jackson Sr. to partner with recently extended Pro Bowl presence Jaycee Horn.

Carolina Panthers tabbed as ideal trade landing spot for Jaylen Watson

That will probably change in the draft with nine selections at Morgan's disposal. Anthony Palacios from Last Word on Sports had a different proposal. He thought the Panthers should explore a trade for Jaylen Watson, whose role could diminish after the Kansas City Chiefs signed Kristian Fulton to sure up their secondary.

"The Carolina Panthers have the foundation for their rebuild in place on the offensive side of the ball. The defense, however, could use some work. While the biggest issues are on the defensive line, the secondary could still use another playmaker. Cornerback Jaycee Horn received a massive extension and Mike Jackson is back for another run, but those two weren’t enough to prevent the Panthers from having the NFL’s worst defense last year. Jaylen Watson won’t fix every issue with this defense, but a trade will give Carolina three reliable starters in the secondary." Anthony Palacios

The Chiefs aren't exactly renowned for letting their young players with promise leave via the trade market. Watson should have a role to play, but it wouldn't hurt the Panthers to place a call to find out for sure.

Executive Vice President of Football Operations Brandt Tilis knows Watson well and is familiar with those running the Chiefs' front office. That should smooth negotiations if Kansas City becomes receptive to offers. Although Morgan's resisted the urge to make trades throughout his tenure, he's acted with conviction when the Panthers believe there is value to be had.

It would be surprising if Watson wasn't on the Chiefs in 2025. They've hedged their bets by signing Fulton rather than completely making the former Washington State star surplus to requirements. At the same time, everyone has a price.

Adding someone like Watson gives the Panthers a potentially productive cornerback trio. Their lives should be easier thanks to the defensive line enhancements, so things are looking up at long last. Morgan and head coach Dave Canales don't think Evero's 3-4 scheme is the problem. They'll get a definitive answer next season with no more excuses left for the defensive coordinator.

Whether it's Watson or someone else, another cornerback is coming to the squad. But if the price is right in this scenario, it wouldn't be a bad option by any stretch of the imagination.

