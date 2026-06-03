8 Panthers trade options who could ignite their 2026 playoff quest

The Carolina Panthers believe they are close. Head coach Dave Canales' squad won the NFC South and made the playoffs last season. General manager Dan Morgan has been aggressive in pursuing the pieces needed to take the next step, so nothing but growth will do.

Morgan won't stop looking, either.

The front-office supremo is always looking for ways to improve the roster. While he has been reluctant to push the button on any bold trades, building the more traditional way, that doesn't mean it should be off the table entirely.

With this in mind, here are eight possible trade options the Panthers could consider to enhance their NFC South title defense in 2026.

Potential Carolina Panthers trade options who could ignite their 2026 playoff quest

Carolina Panthers could trade for Cody Barton

The Panthers caused a massive splash this offseason by signing second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd in free agency. This could be an absolute game-changer, but there are concerns about the options alongside him at the middle linebacker spot.

Carolina remains confident in Trevin Wallace, but the jury is still out. If Morgan believes more is needed, someone like Cody Barton could provide short-term relief and serve as another experienced figure to place next to Lloyd.

Barton is coming off two quality seasons, but the Tennessee Titans made enough improvements to make him surplus to requirements for the right offer.

Carolina Panthers could trade for Theo Jackson

There is faith in Carolina's safety options, at least in the building. That might differ among the fan base, depending on who you speak to, but Morgan might look to add another dependable presence if the right situation presents itself.

Tre'von Moehrig is the alpha. Nick Scott got another one-year deal after bouncing back from a rough start last season. Lathan Ransom and fifth-round rookie Zakee Wheatley have upside, but they are unproven commodities until further notice.

The Panthers have no time to wait around with such a big opportunity in front of them. Theo Jackson's situation with the Minnesota Vikings is worth monitoring closely after the NFC North club drafted Jakobe Thomas to potentially replace him in the starting lineup.