8 Panthers trade options who could ignite their 2026 playoff quest

Carolina Panthers could trade for Jordyn Brooks

Jordyn Brooks landed on our list of players the Carolina Panthers could target if they are cut. The Miami Dolphins may decide to keep him, but if they move on, those in power would probably exhaust all trade options before cutting him loose for nothing.

Brooks is a capable performer, but a youth movement is unfolding in Miami. Jacob Rodriguez and Kyle Louis were both drafted, offering real hope for the future. One of the veteran players will have to make way, and the savings alone make the former Texas Tech standout a primary candidate.

Miami cannot remove every established veteran. Even so, placing Brooks next to free-agent splash Devin Lloyd is a mouthwatering proposition for the Panthers' defense.

Carolina Panthers could trade for Cole Kmet

If there was one position Panthers fans want to see a statement made, it's at tight end. Carolina hasn't had a dependable pass-catcher at the spot since Greg Olsen left for the Seattle Seahawks. Despite this, Dan Morgan kept faith with the options available this offseason.

The Panthers have overlooked any free agent tight ends. They didn't draft one, either. Confidence is clearly high in what they have. Still, it cannot be seen as anything other than a potential weak link until proven otherwise.

Morgan will give everyone a shot. If he's not satisfied, perhaps delving into the trade market is a possibility. And there are growing rumors that Cole Kmet could be on the move.

The Chicago Bears may also be willing sellers with two years remaining on his deal. Kmet is a solid pass-catcher, but whether he's got enough to move the needle is another matter.

Carolina Panthers could trade for Deonte Banks

The Panthers seem pretty set at the cornerback position. Mike Jackson Sr. and Jaycee Horn are an exceptional tandem. Chau Smith-Wade and Corey Thornton are reportedly competing for the starting nickel job, but it's a fluid situation. Carolina also spent a fourth-round pick on Will Lee III, who could emerge as a long-term piece of the puzzle with the right development.

That might be enough. But if the New York Giants became receptive to offers for Deonte Banks, that may be enough to change the conversation.

Banks has had an up-and-down start to his professional career. He's a physical force who should be more impactful, but consistency is an issue. Perhaps a change of scenery would do him good, and Carolina is a great environment to flourish.