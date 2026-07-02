Panthers' trade prediction would turn one glaring weakness into a nightmare

It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers have some big concerns around the tight end position. General manager Dan Morgan is content with what he has right now, but it's a fluid situation that could go either way.

If Morgan decides more is needed, he won't hesitate to make changes. One ESPN analyst believes there is the potential for a bombshell move that would shake the league to its foundations.

The Panthers have been devoid of legitimate production at the position since Greg Olsen left town. There is an enormous amount at stake next season, and Morgan has been bold to ensure progress continues. He cannot afford any weak links, so adding a highly productive tight end option is something to consider if the young hopefuls don't meet their end of the bargain.

Bold prediction sees Carolina Panthers make bombshell trade for Sam LaPorta

Ben Solak of ESPN had a particular candidate in mind. The analyst made a bold prediction that the Panthers would trade for Sam LaPorta at some stage. The Detroit Lions are up against it on the cap, and Carolina could be the ideal landing spot if the compensation works for all parties.

"They could easily flip one of their young tight ends back to Detroit and carve out targets for (Sam) LaPorta. Coach Dave Canales loves to get his tight ends YAC opportunities near the line of scrimmage, which fits LaPorta's style. And because the Panthers' starting receivers are big-bodied blockers (Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker), LaPorta can hide in the running game."

To say this would be a massive upgrade would be understating things. LaPorta took the league by storm as a rookie, and his second year was almost as good. Injuries dented his momentum in 2025, but at 25, he's got more than enough in his arsenal to be a major hit in Carolina.

LaPorta is now in a contract year. The Lions have some big decisions to make, and they may decide to get something back in return. A situation could emerge in which Detroit stands pat, but the team would then risk losing the former Iowa standout for nothing in free agency next spring.

The Lions missed the playoffs last season. They need to bounce back, so trading LaPorta may not be in their mindset right now. At the same time, everyone has a price, and although it won't be cheap, this move could potentially get Carolina over the hump.

Morgan values draft picks highly. He's resisted the urge to make any blockbuster moves since taking charge of the front office, preferring to build the right way. But after winning the NFC South and making some notable splashes in free agency, it might be time to shift course if the right opportunity comes along.

Someone with LaPorta's talent represents precisely that. And if this scenario ever became a reality, the entire NFL would be on notice.

Whether it does or not is debatable, but it does seem unlikely.