Panthers urged to consider Bobby Wagner move that comes with a glaring problem

The Carolina Panthers have moved into their window of contention. If fans had any doubt about that, general manager Dan Morgan's bold free agency moves cemented this notion in the best possible way.

Depending on what options become available and how much the Panthers can free up on their salary cap, he might not be done yet. Perhaps the front-office leader is getting through the draft before making more additions to fill needs. But if the situation dictates, strengthening before the all-important selection event couldn't be dismissed either.

One Panthers analyst thought Morgan should consider tapping into the veteran linebacker pool, despite the team signing Devin Lloyd. And he had a surprising name in mind.

Carolina Panthers are not a good fit for Bobby Wagner's waning powers

Russell Baxter of Sports Illustrated believes acquiring future Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner would bring benefits on and off the field. He's not getting any younger, but his experience could help the Panthers through their transition from also-ran to playoff hopeful.

"In each of his 14 NFL campaigns with the Seahawks (11), Rams (1), and Commanders (2), the former Utah State defender has totaled at least 100 tackles each season. He also comes off a season in which he was Pro Football Focus’ No. 9 linebacker—not bad for a 35-year-old performer. Wagner is seemingly always around the ball, and has returned four of his 27 regular-season takeaways for touchdowns.

"Adding the star defender via a one-year contract would give Dave Canales’s team a proven performer who could also be a positive for Lloyd and some of Carolina’s younger defenders."

Wagner's previous credentials need no introduction. He's one of the best linebackers of the modern era whose play style has stood the test of time. He's an unassuming leader, but when it's time to speak up, everybody listens.

Baxter outlined the positive impact Wagner could bring to Carolina. However, the analyst missed one massive point that deserves discussion.

The six-time All-Pro is still a force in between the tackles. Wagner is an absolute liability in isolation these days, which opposing teams actively exploited as a weak link with great success last season with the Washington Commanders. Age is finally catching up to the second-level presence, and it was no surprise to see the NFC East club go in a different direction.

Wagner has never been productive in coverage. Now, he's a disaster waiting to happen. Considering how the Panthers struggled in coverage across the middle in 2025, this doesn't seem like a good fit at all.

Convincing Wagner that the Panthers are a viable option in what will likely be his final season is also a stretch. A few years ago, this would have been a no-brainer. Now, it's a non-starter.