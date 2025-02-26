Carolina Panthers veteran offers subtle frustration over Shaq Thompson's exit

Shaq Thompson's departure didn't come as a great shock. That doesn't mean his now former Carolina Panthers teammates weren't extremely disappointed by Dan Morgan's eventual outcome.

Thompson's been part of the franchise for a decade. He was one of two remaining players from their Super Bowl run in 2015. He was the undisputed leader of Carolina's locker room and a decent enough performer when on the field. Unfortunately for the former first-round pick out of Washington, two serious injuries in consecutive years went against him.

The Panthers will let Thompson take his chances elsewhere. Much will depend on how the linebacker's recovery from a torn Achilles is going regarding potential interest. If everything checks out medically, there should be a few contending teams willing to bring him on board.

Chuba Hubbard outlines disappointment at Shaq Thompson's exit from Carolina Panthers

Carolina feels like going younger is preferable amid wholesale changes to the defensive side this offseason. That didn't go down too well with running back Chuba Hubbard, whose disbelief came across in no uncertain terms on social media.

Chuba over ts 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xhsOkXpUH8 — Jackson Crowe (@JCrowe91881) February 24, 2025

Morgan provided additional clarity to moving forward without Thompson during a conversation with Gabe McDonald from Charlotte Sports Live at the NFL Scouting Combine. The general manager acknowledged it was a difficult decision, but this ultimately came down to health despite the esteem in which he is held by everyone associated with the organization.

"Those decisions are always tough. And Shaq [Thompson] knows how I feel about him. He knows how the organization feels about him. Those conversations are never easy, but he was hurt two years in a row. I think he'll be the first one to tell you he needs to stay healthy. I'm excited for him and his future. Being able to find another team, find another home. I'm gonna be rooting for him." Dan Morgan

Had the chance to catch up with #Panthers GM Dan Morgan earlier today.



He provided some insight on the decision to ultimately let Shaq Thompson test free agency.



“Those conversations are never easy. He’ll be the first one to tell you that he needs to stay healthy.”



Catch my… pic.twitter.com/cHTzy1Npql — Gabe McDonald (@GabeMcDonald_) February 26, 2025

Morgan is doing what he believes is best for the team. He running the Panthers front office with no sentiment attached whatsoever. Cutting emotion out of the equation is only going to serve the franchise well throughout his long-term plan to get them back into contention. If that meant cutting a popular figure such as Thompson loose, so be it.

Hubbard was disappointed. He wasn't alone in that regard. What's important for Morgan is replacing him effectively. After that, it's up to other established stars in the locker room to pick up the leadership mantle in Thompson's absence.

The likes of cornerback Jaycee Horn and Derrick Brown are the defensive alphas. Bryce Young and Hubbard — together with offensive linemen Taylor Moton, Robert Hunt, and Damien Lewis — can also keep spirits high from a motivational perspective.

Thompson's influence was never in question, but this was always a possible conclusion to his time in Carolina. It's another pillar of the past gone. Morgan is all about the future and what the Panthers could potentially accomplish under his leadership.

It's all part of the business. Hubbard should know that better than anybody considering how much player personnel turnover he's witnessed since joining the Panthers.

What comes next for the Panthers is more important than hanging on to a bygone era. That's the bottom line.

