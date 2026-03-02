Panthers just got a wake-up call at one position they thought was settled

The Carolina Panthers are set to let Rico Dowdle test free agency, and there is a good chance they won't match what someone else is willing to pay. Even so, there is a growing belief that general manager Dan Morgan won't make any major moves to replace him.

Chuba Hubbard is the bell-cow option. Trevor Etienne should progress after his rookie year, which was mostly spent as a kick returner. The return to health of 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks is crucial. That could be a game-changer if there are no further complications on the injury front.

This may seem settled to some. But that may no longer be the case after a potential draft option put on a blistering display of athletic dominance at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

Mike Washington Jr.'s performance at the NFL Combine may pique Carolina Panthers' interest

Mike Washington Jr. was a man on a mission. The Arkansas prospect was eager to enhance his stock in front of leading NFL personnel evaluators, and he made the best possible statement.

Despite being 6-foot-1 and 223 pounds, Washington clocked in at 4.33 seconds in the 40-yard dash, including a 1.51-second split over 10 yards. His 39-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-8 broad jump put the exclamation point on his workout, which resulted in a 92 athleticism score that ranked first among all running backs in Indianapolis.

And watching him tear up after taking the Combine by storm just showed precisely what this means.

This backs up what Washington put together during his one season with the Razorbacks, accumulating 1,070 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while also adding 226 receiving yards and one score from 28 receptions. He is a forceful backfield threat who gives maximum effort on every play. His on-field vision and contact balance have also improved drastically, so this momentum could even continue in the pros if he finds the correct fit.

Washington is expected to be a Day 2 pick, potentially in the late second or early third round. That might be a little higher than the Panthers are planning to take a running back, if they are even considering it. But the prospect's work ethic and obvious athleticism make him an enticing possibility in head coach Dave Canales' offense.

Morgan might be happy with the trio of Hubbard, Brooks, and Etienne spearheading his renaissance. If not, then someone with Washington's promise and hunger could be a lively option to consider.

The Combine is all about cementing what prospects put out on tape. Washington achieved that objective and then some.