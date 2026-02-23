Panthers veteran quietly slipping toward inevitable offseason exit

The Carolina Panthers and Rico Dowdle are entering a precarious situation. He's out of contract and wants to be paid. General manager Dan Morgan has a price in mind, but he's not going to deviate from that as part of his long-term plans for the future.

Dowdle should generate interest on the free-agent market. He's got two 1,000-yard rushing seasons in a row now, and he'll want some added financial security. The Panthers aren't going to overpay, given the options they already have. And the recent extension given to Javonte Williams by the Dallas Cowboys sets a bar that Carolina may not be willing to match.

This sentiment was echoed by a respected team insider, who noted that the projected market value is not something the Panthers could afford right now, even if they wanted to.

Carolina Panthers have a Rico Dowdle bar they may not be willing to match

Joe Person of The Athletic revealed that the Panthers are interested in retaining Dowdle's services, but only on terms that suit them. And if the former South Carolina standout is looking for something similar to Williams, an extended stay is probably out of the question.

"The Panthers have interest in bringing back [Rico] Dowdle at the right price. Javonte Williams, another running back who bet on himself last year, agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal to return to the Cowboys. That type of money would seemingly be too rich for a Panthers team that drafted Trevor Etienne in the fourth round last year and is hoping Jonathon Brooks can make a successful return from two ACL surgeries." Joe Person

This seems like a fair approach to this situation. Giving Dowdle another deal would provide Jonathon Brooks with some extra freedom to return to the rotation gradually. And if the player is asking for too much, there will be plenty of veterans on the market who can provide a more cost-effective way to achieve this objective.

Dowdle bet on himself last offseason. The Panthers got more than they bargained for, and it boosted his stock along the way. If this is the end of his run in Carolina, it was a mutually beneficial one year together.

It would be surprising if Dowdle got another deal from the Panthers. Like many other veterans, Morgan will probably let him test the market to gauge interest. If he comes back with a contract offer he's not willing to match, Carolina is not going to stand in his way.

The Panthers have already paid one running back. Fans shouldn't expect him to pay another when there are so many other needs to fill.