Panthers' hope of retaining Rico Dowdle has never felt further away

Rico Dowdle is looking to get paid in free agency. The Carolina Panthers held what general manager Dan Morgan described as positive talks with the running back after the campaign, but most fans are still expecting him to depart the franchise after just one season.

And the price to retain Dowdle just went up.

Dowdle proved a high-value signing for the Panthers, going over 1,000 rushing yards and earning a $1 million bonus for accumulating more than 1,350 yards from scrimmage. Things fizzled out down the stretch and into the postseason, and his lack of involvement at a pivotal stage of the campaign is something the player stated he would take into account when deciding on his future.

Rico Dowdle got a price tag bar the Carolina Panthers are unlikely to match

There should be a decent market for Dowdle if he's allowed to test the market as expected. Teams are always looking for a productive veteran running back at the right price, and his chances of securing the biggest payday of his professional career received a boost courtesy of the team that drafted him.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Dallas Cowboys have re-signed Javonte Williams to a three-year, $24 million deal that includes $16 million guaranteed. That works out at $8 million per season, which could be the ballpark Dowdle is looking for when the legal tampering window officially opens.

It seems unlikely that the Panthers will lay out this sort of financial commitment for Dowdle.

Morgan has already committed to Chuba Hubbard, who got a four-year extension during the 2024 season. Jonathon Brooks is expected to be back in time for OTAs, which brings significant intrigue. Trevor Etienne remains an unknown quantity on the offensive rotation, but he managed to make a contribution during his rookie year thanks to his prowess in the return game.

If the Panthers decide more is needed, they could seek a free agent who'd cost far less than Dowdle. They may also spend another draft pick on the running back position for the third successive year. Either way, the chances of the former South Carolina standout getting another deal with the club are remote.

Williams' extension with the Cowboys sets the bar for Dowdle and others. He's got two productive seasons under his belt. Now, he'll want to be paid accordingly. His current market value on Spotrac is $6.53 million per season on a two-year, $13.08 million deal. Even that will be too rich for Carolina, but there should still be another team willing to cough up to secure his services.

Time will tell, but Morgan will have a plan in place for every eventuality.