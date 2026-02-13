Panthers' Rico Dowdle matched with free agency reunion that makes perfect sense

Rico Dowdle's future with the Carolina Panthers remains under a cloud. Most fans are expecting the productive running back to take his chances elsewhere, although general manager Dan Morgan left the door open for a potential return after a conversation with the veteran after the campaign.

Dowdle will probably want more than the Panthers are willing to pay. They gave Chuba Hubbard a long-term extension, and Jonathon Brooks' pending return to health also shifts the landscape. Couple this with the South Carolina product being frustrated by his lack of usage down the stretch and into the playoffs, and it's not hard to see why fans are anticipating his departure.

There should be a market for Dowdle. How big of one remains to be seen, but teams are always looking for an aggressive tone-setter capable of providing short-term relief.

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle named as ideal fit for the Steelers in free agency

FOX Sports analyst Greg Auman added his voice to those who believe the Pittsburgh Steelers would be a solid landing spot for Dowdle. He knows new head coach Mike McCarthy well from their time together on the Dallas Cowboys. The AFC North club could also use a more forceful rushing attack if veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers decides to give it another go-around next season.

"[Rico] Dowdle, 27, has had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Cowboys and Panthers — nearly identical years, within 3 yards and one carry of each other, with the exact same number of catches. He had a lukewarm market a year ago and signed for $2.75 million with Carolina, but doubled his pay by cashing out another $2.75 million in incentives. Carolina leaning on Chuba Hubbard down the stretch could have him signing elsewhere. Would Mike McCarthy like him for a Dallas reunion in Pittsburgh?" Greg Auman, FOX Sports

The Steelers don't plan to rebuild after Mike Tomlin's illustrious tenure with the franchise ended. This is more about retooling, and Dowdle may be the perfect candidate to fortify the backfield alongside Jaylen Warren.

Knowing McCarthy's demands and the offense he plans to install should make for a smooth transition in this scenario. Dowdle is physical in between the tackles with the explosiveness required to go off the edge. He's also a decent pass-blocker and security blanket in the passing game, so adding him to the Steelers would provide Rodgers with a legitimate 1-2 backfield punch to depend upon.

The Panthers will know how things stand with Dowdle long before the legal tampering window arrives. Morgan could add another running back via the draft for the third straight year. But he believes Carolina is ready to win right now, so another cost-effective veteran seems the more likely route.

Either way, those plans are unlikely to include Dowdle, even if he served a fantastic purpose at an important time.