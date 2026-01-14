Chad Ochocinco didn’t miss on Bryce Young the receipts are here

The Carolina Panthers may have fallen to a close wild-card playoff defeat, but the praise being thrown at quarterback Bryce Young shows just how far he's come this season. Picking up his fifth-year option was a just reward for his positive impact on the team's rise to prominence.

Young grew as a player. He has evolved as a leader. The signal-caller proved his credentials in the clutch, and he made believers of almost everyone. There are still some critics who can't get over their pre-draft projections, but they are fading.

One of his biggest supporters over the last year has always believed Young is the guy. And his performance with everything at stake in the postseason left no doubts whatsoever.

Chad Ochocinco believes Carolina Panthers finally have a bright future with Bryce Young

Former All-Pro wide receiver Chad Ochocinco believes Young and the Panthers are on the correct path to prosperity. And if there were any lingering doubts about his ability to lead this franchise long-term, the Nightcap co-host thinks they have now been alleviated.

"There should be no question, without a doubt, that he is the future of the Panthers organization for the next few years. He threw for 3,520 yards. He had 27 TDs and 12 interceptions. He can fix those interceptions. But what I saw from him, with that supporting cast. They're gonna have an offseason where you can bring more people in, continue to build around him. The defense is solid. I think they're going to be okay. Do right by him, because he's shown that he can be the quarterback of the future for you." Chad Ochocinco

Is it flawless every week from Young? Of course not. But one cannot see his encouraging growth in Year 3 as anything other than a positive sign for the future.

Head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan agree. Both praised Young for the way he went about his business this season. He looked more assured, comfortable in the role, and his poise under the bright lights had teammates willingly following him into battle.

All hope looked lost when Young was benched just two games into Canales' tenure. As it turned out, this was the turning point that eventually propelled him to the sort of level Carolina expected when the team gave up a king's ransom for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The best part? Young is not going to settle.

He's always striving to be better, and getting his fifth-year option triggered won't change his approach in the slightest. This season didn't just give Young confidence; it gave him a taste of what's to come if more progress arise in the coming years.

And for everyone associated with the Panthers, that is extremely exciting.