Chris Godwin update represents harsh reality check for Carolina Panthers

The dominos are already starting to fall ahead of free agency. Tee Higgins is reportedly coming off the market with a second straight non-exclusive franchise tag. Another potential wide receiver option for the Carolina Panthers also looks set to remain with his current employers.

It's no secret that the Panthers are looking for a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver to help Bryce Young in year three of his professional career. The quarterback made encouraging strides after some time away from the glaring spotlight. Adding a prolific difference-maker to his options in the passing game is only going to help.

How the Panthers will approach this issue is anyone's guess. Standout performers don't readily become available in free agency. This wide receiver draft class isn't the deepest, although there are some notable prospects worthy of consideration.

It's a tough spot for Morgan, especially considering the Panthers aren't blessed with much salary-cap space right now. Fans dreaming of a marquee name will probably be out of luck. A recent development involving Chris Godwin doesn't bode well for his chances of hitting the market.

Carolina Panthers won't have the chance to lure Chris Godwin in free agency

Greg Auman from FOX Sports revealed that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Godwin's representatives have moved the void date on his contract to the start of the new league year. This provides some breathing space to negotiate an extension, which they are working hard to attain.

"Chris Godwin’s current contract was due to void, triggering $18 million in dead money against the Bucs’ 2025 cap, but the two sides agreed to move that void date to the final day of the league year (March 12). Buys them time to work out a new deal and keep some 2025 cap savings." Greg Auman

Godwin was being touted by some fans and analysts as a potential option for the Panthers. He knows head coach Dave Canales well from their time together on the Buccaneers. It wouldn't have been cheap and there's also the fact he's coming off a dislocated ankle, but he'd be a tremendous addition with a clear run of luck on the health front.

This development represents a harsh reality check for the Panthers. The top-tier free agents with upside won't be around when free agency hits. Unless Morgan and Brandt Tilis free up some funds, they'll be forced to examine potential acquisitions in the second or third wave of free agency.

That sounds harsh, but it's the undoubted current state of affairs.

Arguably the best chance Carolina has of landing a game-changing wideout is via the 2025 NFL Draft. Sections of the team's long-suffering support are clamoring for Arizona's dynamic playmaker Tetairoa McMillan. That would help, but it's almost entirely dependent on whether the severe defensive issues can be resolved in the free-agent market.

Godwin and Higgins aren't going to be available. They were always unrealistic options for the Panthers, so it's unlikely to force Morgan into too much of a pivot. Fans are getting somewhat restless, which stems from having so many holes and not much spare cash to fill them.

Morgan won't panic. He's focused and keeps an even keel in any situation. Fans should trust the process and see where things go.

