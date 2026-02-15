Chris Simms reluctantly accepts what fans long suspected about Bryce Young

For three years, the careers of Bryce Young and C. J. Stroud have been tied together. One went No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers. The other went No. 2 to the Houston Texans.

At first, the comparison seemed lopsided. Now, it’s complicated. And a national voice just added fuel to the debate.

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, former quarterback turned NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms admitted he would currently choose Young over Stroud if forced to build around one quarterback. But his reasoning was far from a ringing endorsement.

“I sit here now, I guess, giving the edge to Bryce Young — but don't feel necessarily great about that.”

Carolina Panthers may not have chosen the wrong quarterback in 2023 after all

Simms explained he would have easily taken Stroud earlier in the season. However, the Texans quarterback’s late-season regression — possibly connected to injuries and system changes in Houston — shifted the conversation.

“I would have gone, no-brainer, C.J. Stroud, before the playoffs or the end of the regular season… but man, he really lost his way towards the end of the year."

Even while leaning toward Young, Simms stressed Carolina still doesn’t have total certainty at the position.

“I wouldn't sit here and just go, ‘Oh, we're just golden at quarterback.’”

In other words: advantage Young, confidence uncertain.

Back in 2023, the Panthers were widely criticized for taking Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Early returns supported that narrative. Stroud won the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. Young threw just 11 touchdowns as a rookie and was even benched during Year 2.

At the time, the decision looked franchise-changing in all the wrong ways. But the trajectory altered midway through 2024.

Young steadily improved, while Stroud cooled off after his breakout campaign. Over roughly the past season and a half, their production has become remarkably close, with the Alabama product actually producing more total touchdowns despite operating in a more run-heavy offense and with fewer established weapons.

The gap that once looked enormous now looks narrow.

The Texans have enjoyed more team success, largely driven by defense and roster strength. But individually, the quarterbacks are close. What once looked like a clear mistake now resembles a legitimate argument.

Simms’ hesitant endorsement captures the league’s current feeling perfectly. Nobody is completely sold on either quarterback. Yet nobody can confidently say Carolina chose wrong anymore.

Three years later, the comparison that defined draft night still defines both franchises. Only now, it’s finally a debate instead of a verdict.