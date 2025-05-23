Chuba Hubbard's breakout season finally forces NFL to pay attention

Dan Morgan gave the running back room a much-needed shake-up this offseason. That should help the Carolina Panthers adopt their run-first philosophy under head coach Dave Canales, but it doesn't change who the alpha is.

That's Chuba Hubbard, the rags to riches story who fought for everything he's rightfully earned. This led one NFL analyst to suggest his gradual ascent to an integral part of Carolina's plans could take another leap forward in 2025.

Carolina Panthers hope Chuba Hubbard won't be underrated for much longer

Gary Davenport from The Bleacher Report named Hubbard to his annual All-Underrated Team entering the new campaign. But if his improvements continue with a loftier price tag on his shoulders, the former Oklahoma State standout will become a household name sooner rather than later.

"Chuba Hubbard wasn’t even supposed to be a lead back in the NFL. Pressed into lead duties by a combination of injuries and ineffectiveness two years ago, Hubbard was a rare bright spot in a dismal season for the Panthers. Despite playing for a terrible team, Hubbard eclipsed 1,100 total yards and established himself as a bona fide No. 1 back. Last year, Hubbard upped his game even more. His yards per carry jumped a full yard relative to 2023, Hubbard rushed for 1,195 yards (eighth in the league), scored 11 total touchdowns and caught 43 passes." Garty Davenport

Hubbard has more help this season despite Jonathon Brooks going to the physically unable-to-perform list. The Panthers released Miles Sanders, replacing him with free-agent signing Rico Dowdle and fourth-round selection Trevor Etienne. That's a major upgrade, one that stands to benefit Carolina's top backfield option considerably.

The Panthers haven't accomplished much since Hubbard entered the league. Had he played in a bigger market or for a playoff-caliber team, his relentless surge when all hope seemed lost after his rookie campaign would have come with more national recognition. That wasn't the case, but there's a growing belief around the media that Carolina is ready to emerge from obscurity and into the limelight once again.

Hubbard will be an integral part of any on-field accomplishments that come their way. He's proven capable of shouldering a hefty burden and being productive. He's grown in confidence and is developing in key areas such as pass-catching and blocking. There's also a lot to like about his emerging leadership, which is equally important after the Panthers parted ways with several established veterans this offseason.

The Panthers placed a significant amount of faith in Hubbard with a new four-year deal. If the popular figure can repay it, he won't be underrated for much longer.

