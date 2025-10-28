Chuba Hubbard gets real about losing grip of Panthers backfield

There could be a seismic shift upcoming for the Carolina Panthers. Dave Canales hinted that the backfield tandem would alter moving forward, and all signs point to Rico Dowdle assuming lead-back duties after taking the league by storm in recent weeks.

The Panthers gave Chuba Hubbard a chance to cement his status as the alpha dog. Dowdle outperformed him over the last two games, leaving Canales with no choice but to change the dynamic.

Just what that will look like is anyone's guess. It's doubtful that Hubbard will go to the fringes completely, but Canales' comments gave a strong indication that Dowdle will take the lion's share of touches moving forward.

Chuba Hubbard is always going to put the Carolina Panthers first as role alters

That will no doubt be disappointing for Hubbard, who looked like the No. 1 option long-term after getting a four-year extension from the Panthers last season. A lot has changed since then, but the former Oklahoma State star's mindset will never deviate.

He's a team-first guy. Whether that's as the bell-cow running back or a rotational piece, that won't change in the slightest.

"I mean, whatever, whether it's 70/30, 50/50, 100 my way or Rico's way, whatever it is, my focus is winning. My main focus is never solely about me. It's always about the team and winning games. I don't think relationships or anything have changed. They never do. We all are just committed to winning and doing the best that we can do to help the team win. So at the end of the day, we're all brothers. We've all worked together, been with each other for some time now. So, regardless of everything else going on, we're still a tight-knit group." Chuba Hubbard via Panthers.com

This is the mentality that saw Hubbard rise from a poor rookie campaign to be a team leader. The Panthers paid him, and getting off running back contracts is difficult. He's still a part of the plans, even if his role will differ from what he's been typically used to.

There is also a question about what happens beyond the current campaign. Dowdle is out of contract next spring, and if he maintains his exceptional performance levels, it's going to cost a lot more to extend him than it did to bring him on board. Dan Morgan's already paid Hubbard, so something will have to give.

With the Panthers having Trevor Etienne and Jonathon Brooks also under contract in 2026, it could be a straight choice between Hubbard and Dowdle. And right now, there is only one winner.