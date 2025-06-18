Chuba Hubbard sends bold NFL-wide warning with Panthers promise

Chuba Hubbard's seen some dark times during his four years with the Carolina Panthers. The running back firmly believes the tide has turned.

And he's letting everyone know about it.

Hubbard emerged as a beacon of hope over the second half of 2023. He kicked on to even greater heights last time around, earning a new four-year deal as a result of his superb efforts. But the former Oklahoma State standout is all about the team rather than any individual accomplishments.

Chuba Hubbard believes Carolina Panthers are closer than ever to playoff return

The Panthers haven't done much winning since Hubbard was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Hopes are high that this can change after head coach Dave Canales oversaw gradual improvements from his squad in Year 1 of his tenure. And the backfield threat believes that Carolina is closer than ever to making real noise.

"If the goal isn't to make the playoffs and win a Super Bowl, you're selling yourself short. So that's always been the goal. That's the goal this year. And I think we're the closest we've ever been." Chuba Hubbard via CBS Sports

The first part of this quote can be ignored. It's generic, and reaching the Super Bowl should be the lofty expectation of every team going into the season.

Otherwise, what's the point?

It's the second part that should thrill fans. Hubbard's been around some bad squads and some toxic atmospheres. If he recognizes the change and the benefit it can have on the team's aspirations next season, that cannot be seen as anything other than positive.

He's already commented on the improved dynamic in the running back room after Miles Sanders was released. Hubbard's latest revelations point to the overall atmosphere and purpose within the building. The Panthers are ready to emerge from the proverbial wilderness to become a surprise that teams don't see coming next season. And they will stop at nothing to achieve this objective.

One thing is clear above all else. It's not the improved options and enhanced depth across the roster. It's that Carolina's isn't going to roll over for anybody.

Those days have gone.

That should keep them competitive. It should restore respectability and give the fan base a team to be proud of following years of dysfunction. And if Hubbard's optimism is any indication, the Panthers could reach heights not seen since the glory days of the mid-2010s.

What a breath of fresh air that would be.

