Chuba Hubbard surging toward RB elite after breakout Panthers season

Chuba Hubbard has fought against disrespect throughout his four-year journey with the Carolina Panthers so far. Despite getting a well-deserved contract extension ahead of time, there are still some who refuse to put him in the top-tier bracket around the league.

One former professional turned analyst doesn't seem entirely convinced. Especially considering the other moves Carolina made behind Hubbard on the running back depth chart.

Chuba Hubbard gets low ranking despite Carolina Panthers breakout last season

Maurice Jones-Drew, a former Pro Bowler with the Jacksonville Jaguars who now works for the NFL Network, placed Hubbard at No. 15 in his running back rankings for the 2025 season. He acknowledged the former fourth-round pick's growth, but also hinted that his numbers could dip thanks to the arrivals of Rico Dowdle and Trevor Etienne.

"Last year in this space, I had rookie Jonathon Brooks emerging as Carolina's RB1. One year later, that role firmly belongs to [Chuba] Hubbard, who rushed for nearly 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns while Brooks sustained his second ACL tear in a 13-month span. Hubbard should again give the Panthers a solid foundation in the run game -- though he could lose some touches with free-agent signee Rico Dowdle and fourth-round rookie Trevor Etienne joining the backfield -- ultimately helping Bryce Young take another step forward in his development under Dave Canales." Maurice Jones-Drew

Hubbard is better than some of the names that Jones-Drew placed higher. He's got more in his locker than Aaron Jones and James Conner at this stage. Rookie Omarion Hampton has potential, but he's yet to play a competitive NFL game.

This should be extra motivation from Hubbard, although he's never been too interested in what others have to say. He's always been focused on improving as a player and a leader. It's the primary catalyst behind his rise from an afterthought to a core foundational piece. And the Panthers value him higher than some around the league.

Dave Canales wants to take some of the heat off Hubbard, and rightfully so. The Panthers need to get a strong return on their investment throughout his four-year deal. The best way to keep him fresh is by adding others who are capable of shouldering the load. That's why Dowdle and Etienne were acquired.

The ground game will go as far as Hubbard and the offensive line take it next season. But having multiple options capable of picking up the slack is a smart strategy from the Panthers.

And who knows, perhaps it will be enough for Hubbard to force his way into the elite category along the way.

