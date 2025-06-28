Panthers breakout star finally gets the respect fans demanded

The Carolina Panthers made Chuba Hubbard earn everything. He responded to every challenge, rising from proverbial obscurity to become an integral part of the team's long-term plans.

Hubbard got rewarded accordingly with a new four-year extension with the Panthers. After being overlooked for so long, the running back is finally starting to get the recognition he deserves.

The former fourth-round pick's long been revered in the building and by Carolina's passionate fan base. Hubbard is a hard worker, an emerging leader, and a solid performer in a competitive setting. He's the embodiment of everything good in Carolina, and Dan Morgan made the correct call to extend him way ahead of time.

Chuba Hubbard finally getting national recognition after Carolina Panthers' surge

Matt Rhule didn't get much right during his disastrous tenure. Drafting Hubbard was one of them, albeit with a recommendation from his wife. Damian Parson from The Bleacher Report agrees, naming the former Oklahoma State standout among the biggest steals of the 2021 NFL Draft.

"[Chuba] Hubbard ran for 1,195 yards, reeled in 43 receptions and scored 11 total touchdowns. His effectiveness as a between-the-tackles hammer—he averaged nearly five years per carry—gave second-year quarterback Bryce Young a run threat for teams to worry about. Hubbard did not receive enough touches early in his career to prove himself as a difference maker, but he stayed the course. After surviving different coaching staffs, offensive line combinations and quarterbacks, Hubbard signed a four-year, $33.2 million extension with the Panthers this past November." Damian Parson

This is nothing more than Hubbard deserves. Things looked bleak after his rookie campaign, where he wasn't ready to shoulder a heavy burden but had to after Christian McCaffrey's injury. He's seen off several veterans to cement his status as the No. 1 option, proof that hard work always comes through in the end.

Hubbard will be a focal point once again in 2025. He's got more help in the running back room this time around after the Panthers signed Rico Dowdle in free agency and took Trevor Etienne at No. 114 overall in the draft. That should keep things fresh, but Carolina will be relying heavily on their top dog to produce the goods.

The backfield threat thinks the tide is turning in Carolina. Hubbard experienced almost nothing but misery and came out on the other end with credit. Now that the Panthers have momentum, he's eager for the NFL world to see what this franchise is truly capable of.

If Hubbard takes another step forward with loftier expectations on his shoulders, he'll become more than just a draft steal. He'll be regarded among the league's most prolific running backs.

