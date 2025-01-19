Controversial QB pick lands Panthers elite-level playmaker in 2025 NFL mock draft

The all-important 2025 NFL Draft assessment process is underway. Bowl games are on the horizon and teams around the league are busy devising scouting reports and shortlists. The Carolina Panthers are no exception, and they have a big decision to make at No. 8 overall.

General manager Dan Morgan set the Panthers up well heading into the draft. Some trade activity before the deadline left Carolina with nine selections. They also got a second-rounder back during the 2024 draft. This is beneficial considering they're giving theirs to the Chicago Bears in the final part of the transaction that saw them take quarterback Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in 2023.

Morgan wants to build through the draft. He got a mixed return from his first class. Most accumulated decent playing time and should benefit from this experience. The Panthers also managed to find two undrafted gems in wide receiver Jalen Coker and safety Demani Richardson to further boost their cause.

There is stability for the Panthers this offseason. Morgan and head coach Dave Canales remain in their respective positions of power. Team owner David Tepper remains on the fringes and is willing to give the project time. It also helps that Young proved enough to be the team's starting quarterback in 2025.

Surrounding Young with more weapons in the passing game would be advantageous. Coker and Xavier Legette will improve. The same goes for promising tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders. Veteran receiver Adam Thielen should have a role to play in the final year of his deal, but more is needed.

Carolina Panthers select Tetairoa McMillan in CBS Sports' latest 2025 NFL mock draft

The Panthers could go bold with a marquee free-agent addition or potentially examine trade options with the assets available. A recent mock draft provided Carolina with a can't-miss opportunity thanks to a controversial quarterback pick further up the order.

It's a waiting game for the Panthers at No. 8 overall. Morgan will need a little bit of luck and be ready to react accordingly. Chris Trapasso from CBS Sports gave them exactly that with wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, which came after he mocked Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe to the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 overall.

"Tetairoa McMillan would give Bryce Young a serious rebounder on the perimeter, which is exactly what he needs." Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

This would be a hard proposition to turn down, especially with Travis Hunter, Mason Graham, and Will Johnson off the board. Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter was still available, so passing on him would be a contentious issue among the fanbase.

That doesn't detract from the immense talent McMillan brings to the table. He's the best pure wide receiver in this class. His ability to bring in contested catchers should easily transition to the pros. He's got a flair for the extravagant and is a sound route technician. With 213 receptions for 3,423 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns throughout his three-year college stint at Arizona, there is a lot to like about his potential.

There is a long way to go and a lot will change before Carolina goes on the clock. There's a desperate need to find defensive reinforcements after the Panthers retained coordinator Ejiro Evero. If Morgan can fix these issues (for the most part) during free agency, it gives him the freedom to take McMillan if he's available.

McMillan offers something a little different to what the Panthers already possess. He looks like a star — someone capable of developing a long-term connection with Young and propelling the signal-caller to even greater heights moving forward.

Whether he'll be around by the eighth pick is another matter.

