Carolina Panthers receive gift from the football gods in 2025 NFL mock draft

Dan Morgan has some big decisions to make throughout his second offseason at the helm. How he spends the Carolina Panthers' first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is among the most important.

The Panthers were in contention for the No. 1 overall selection once upon a time. An encouraging second half of 2024 coupled with an unusual number of abysmal teams this season locked them into the eighth spot.

That wasn't ideal for fans who wanted the Panthers to have their pick of blue-chip prospects atop the order. However, learning how to win and Bryce Young becoming a potential franchise quarterback meant a drop in the draft was a small price to pay.

It'll be a waiting game for Morgan to see how things unfold in front of them. Trading the pick for a marquee acquisition couldn't be completely dismissed, but that seems unlikely when one considers the front-office leader's intent to build through the draft and reward those who prove their worth.

Morgan received a gift from the football gods in a recent 2025 NFL mock draft from Connor Rogers of NBC Sports. This came in the form of Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, who'd be a significant addition to Ejiro Evero's floundering defensive front seven long-term.

"There aren’t a lot of defenders in this class more fun to watch than [Abdul] Carter as his transition from off-ball linebacker to edge pass rusher has paid huge dividends. He can explode with speed off the edge, but also stands up over interior offensive linemen to win with swim and spin moves. He’s one of the best athletes in this class." Connor Rogers, NBC Sports

If Carter is available when the Panthers go on the clock at No. 8 overall, it would be a difficult proposition to turn down. However, the chances of him falling this far are remote.

Carter played a starring role once again for the Nittany Lions in their narrow college football playoff semifinal loss to Notre Dame. His instincts and pass-rushing ability already look NFL-ready. It's hard to watch him and not think of Micah Parsons — another Penn State alum who's taken the league by storm.

The Panthers desperately need help on their defensive front. This bears more significance in the trenches despite Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown coming back from injury, but having a versatile weapon like Carter to depend upon offers something different from what Carolina already possesses.

There is some work ahead for Carter in pursuit of fulfilling his undoubted promise. His tackling technique must improve and adding more moves to his pass-rushing repertoire wouldn't be the worst idea in the world. Until then, his exceptional athleticism, play recognition, and closing speed should ensure his transition to the pros goes smoothly.

Carter looks destined for superstardom. It would be a bombshell of epic proportions if he made it to Carolina, especially after proving his worth on the biggest stages in college. Even so, stranger things have happened over draft weekend that's for sure.

The Panthers will have a long shortlist of potential candidates with the eighth pick. Trading down is another option to bolster Morgan's stock further. But if Carter is there for the taking, it might not take too long for Carolina to turn in its card.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis