Cooper DeJean confession cements Adam Thielen's importance to Panthers in 2025

Cooper DeJean faced a lot of high-quality wide receivers throughout a memorable rookie season. None gave him more trouble than Carolina Panthers pass-catcher Adam Thielen.

DeJean's been nothing short of sensational for the Philadelphia Eagles in Year 1 of his professional career. General manager Howie Roseman struck a deal with the division rival Washington Commanders to go up and secure his services. This looks like a tremendous piece of business with long-term benefits attached.

The slot specialist thrived almost immediately upon returning from injury in Week 3. DeJean became an asset in coverage and firmly established himself as one of the league's most productive cornerbacks against the run for good measure. His addition coupled with first-rounder Quinyon Mitchell transformed the Eagles' secondary in one fell swoop.

The former Iowa star is looking to make a bigger impression with the postseason upcoming. Before then, there was a chance for DeJean to reflect on the regular season and the steep challenges throughout his transition.

Carolina Panthers WR Adam Thielen gave Cooper DeJean his welcome to the NFL moment

When asked by Anthony DiBona from the Philly Sports Network about his welcome to the NFL moment, DeJean didn't hesitate. He acknowledged that Thielen gave him a harder time than anybody despite his advancing years.

The Eagles have faced Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, Mike Evans, Drake London, Puka Nacua, Terry McLaurin, and Brian Thomas Jr. this season.



Adam Thielen was who gave Cooper DeJean the most problems 😅 pic.twitter.com/KfaImdSlhG — Underdog (@UnderdogFantasy) January 7, 2025

This is high praise for Thielen and richly deserved for the route clinic he put on DeJean in Week 14.

The former undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State brought in nine receptions from 11 targets for 102 receiving yards. Thielen manipulated DeJean almost from start to finish, creating separation quickly and giving the first-year-pro all he could handle.

Sadly, a crucial drop from fellow wideout Xavier Legette denied the Panthers a famous victory at Lincoln Financial Field against all odds. But even though the result didn't go Carolina's way, Thielen left his mark on DeJean in no uncertain terms.

It typified Thielen's importance to the Panthers. He might be in the twilight of his Pro Bowl playing career, but the savvy route running and vice-like hands remain prevalent. When quarterback Bryce Young needed a critical catch in a key moment, he typically went in the veteran's direction.

Thielen finished the campaign with 48 receptions for 615 receiving yards and five touchdowns from 10 games, bringing in a career-high 77.4 percent of his targets. He's still got a lot to offer Carolina heading into the final year of his deal, but the Detroit Lakes High School product must first decide whether he wants to keep going or not.

While Thielen admitted he'll take a few days to contemplate retirement, this isn't anything new. It's something the receiver's done over the last couple of years and he'll go through the process again. However, it would be a shock if he didn't see things out with the Panthers after so much optimism over the second half of 2024.

He might be old. He might be washed according to some in the fanbase. He might be fading into retirement sooner rather than later. Even so, Thielen proved this season that there is life in the old dog just yet.

Just ask DeJean.

