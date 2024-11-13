Adam Thielen's return can propel Carolina Panthers' young stars to greatness
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers have gotten more than they bargained for from their young core of pass-catchers this season. Now, the team is about to get its most accomplished and experienced wide receiver back.
Adam Thielen was officially activated to the 53-man roster following Carolina's win over the New York Giants in Germany. He hasn't been seen since Week 3 after tearing his hamstring on a touchdown grab from veteran quarterback Andy Dalton. The Panthers took their time with the two-time Pro Bowler, which could bear fruit once they return from the bye.
Thielen was the subject of intense trade speculation before the 2024 deadline. The Panthers disposed of Diontae Johnson and Jonathan Mingo instead, which was a supreme vote of confidence in the veteran once he received medical clearance to resume football activities.
Many fans were concerned about what Thielen's return would mean for Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker. Both rookies are starting to evolve into productive performers. Having their progress hindered by an aging veteran who might be gone in 2025 isn't going to do anything for Carolina's long-term chances.
That notion is extremely short-sighted.
Adam Thielen's return will help Carolina Panthers' young pass-catchers
The former undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State's return is only going to help. Thielen still has the best hands on the team. He's a sharp route runner who knows how to create separation quickly over short to intermediate routes. Couple this with the encouraging chemistry developed with quarterback Bryce Young last season, it's not hard to figure out how his pending reintroduction will be beneficial.
Thielen's presence commands the attention of opposing coverage schemes despite his advancing years. This should free up some additional space for Coker, Legette, and even rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders to do damage.
It's not going to impact their playing time, either. This will hurt David Moore's reps more than anything. He's not done enough to warrant prominent involvement since the Panthers parted ways with Mingo and Johnson. This is a simple decision for the coaching staff.
Some receivers have trouble passing the torch. They're unwilling to help those following in their footsteps for fear of losing their spots. That's not the case where Thielen is concerned, so getting him back in a competitive setting will be invaluable to the development of Carolina's fledgling offensive stars.
Watching how Thielen prepares during a typical game week. Picking his brain about certain skills that need refinement. Leaning on a proven performer who started at the bottom and rose to the pinnacle will assist, especially when the going inevitably gets tough at some stage.
Those claiming Thielen's return is a bad thing are merely pushing their agendas. The wideout is a model professional, a respected leader in the locker room, and is the Panthers' most accomplished pass-catcher until further notice. Given the fact he's also a willing teacher, painting this in a negative light is ludicrous.
What the future holds for Thielen beyond the current campaign is anyone's guess. For now, the Panthers should maximize his presence before deciding when the 2025 offseason arrives.
The Panthers have momentum at long last. Thielen coming back only enhances it despite what some would have you believe.