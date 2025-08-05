Cowboys quickly learning what Panthers fans already knew about Jonathan Mingo

The Carolina Panthers ended their investment in wide receiver Jonathan Mingo ahead of time. It now seems like the former second-round pick is plunging toward irrelevancy in a different environment.

Mingo came into the Panthers with high expectations. The Ole Miss product came highly recommended, with the likes of Steve Smith Sr. and quarterback Bryce Young giving their respective seals of approval to the choice.

Carolina gave Mingo plenty of chances as a rookie. He failed to take advantage, but a strong summer from the wideout suggested that the tide might be turning under the new coaching staff led by Dave Canales.

Former Carolina Panthers WR Jonathan Mingo is losing the race for WR3 in Dallas

That didn't come to fruition. Mingo descended into an afterthought, and general manager Dan Morgan had seen enough by the 2024 trade deadline. He was shipped off to the Dallas Cowboys for a package that saw the Panthers get a fourth-round selection, which was seen as a decent return in the circumstances.

After being brought along gradually upon his arrival in Dallas, the third-year pro was hoping to impress enough this offseason to stake a bigger claim. These hopes were dented by the Cowboys' trade for George Pickens, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer raised the stakes considerably this week by proclaiming that Jalen Tolbert is winning the No. 3 receiver race after a strong training camp.

"He [Jalen Tolbert] doesn’t get noticed out there sometimes, but he just does a great job in every phase." Brian Schottenheimer

Considering this is the time of year when Mingo normally flourishes, this is not a positive development for his future aspirations. Having the physical tools is all well and good. But if you cannot harness them effectively, it doesn't take coaches long to see through it.

Mingo has found that out to his cost over the last two years. He should still make the Cowboys' roster, but it's likely to be as a complementary piece at best.

Schottenheimer likes Tolbert more right now; that much is abundantly clear. Therefore, the No. 39 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft must make every target count when the preseason arrives.

That's the only way Mingo is going to raise confidence. Flashing in shorts and shells is not enough. The player must prove himself dependable in game-day situations. He must also develop his special-teams skills to ensure he's ready to contribute if called upon.

An uphill battle awaits Mingo in the coming weeks. And what comes next could be career-defining for good or bad.

