Jonathan Mingo outlines surprise and regret at Carolina Panthers' departure
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers gave Jonathan Mingo every chance to prove his worth. It didn't take long for them to cut the cord entirely when things weren't going according to plan.
Mingo quickly became an afterthought in the passing game as younger wide receivers began outperforming the former second-round pick. When general manager Dan Morgan got what he believed was a decent offer for the pass-catcher before the trade deadline, the front office leader grasped it with both hands.
The second-year pro was traded to the Dallas Cowboys. Most fans thought the compensation received was healthy considering Mingo's lack of production since entering the league. He was tabbed as a potential long-term weapon for quarterback Bryce Young but failed to meet his billing almost constantly.
A fresh start was always the best possible solution for all parties. The Cowboys aren't exactly thriving this season either, so just how much impact Mingo can make in a short timeframe remains to be seen.
Jonathan Mingo wants to prove Carolina Panthers wrong
Mingo revealed that he was a little blindsided by the trade despite tumbling down the depth chart. The Ole Miss product harbored a sense of regret about how things went with the Panthers. He's also keen to maximize the significant opportunity in front of him with one of the league's most storied franchises.
"It kind of blindsided me, because my agent told me he didn't think anything was going to happen, slim chance. So that slim chance happened. I'm happy to be a Cowboy, fresh start for me, new beginnings, God put me here for a reason. There are things I felt like I could've done better, just trying to be more consistent [in Carolina], trying to prove to them what I can be. [The Panthers] got me out of there so it is what it is, I'm here now so I can prove to people what I can do and show them the best version of me."- Jonathan Mingo via DallasCowboys.com
Looking back with resentment isn't going to do Mingo any favors. Whether he thinks the Panthers have up on him too soon or not is moot. His performances weren't good enough and the NFL is a business above all else.
Mingo's got all the physical tools needed to be more influential. He needs refinement in his route running and concentration issues when catching the football became an ongoing complication. The Panthers felt like they did all they could regarding his development and moved on when those in power felt like he was a lost cause.
This is the latest in a long line of high-end draft picks under the previous regime who couldn't carve out a long-term future in Carolina. At least Morgan realized it wasn't going to work out while the wideout still had some value, but it's disappointing nonetheless for the No. 39 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Panthers will move forward with veteran Adam Thielen and a gifted young core for the rest of 2024. As for Mingo? He'll look to silence his doubters and prove Carolina was wrong to give up.
It'll be interesting to see how things play out.